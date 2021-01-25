Love Horoscope For Tuesday, January 26, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, January 26.

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius, which is a time of change and new opportunities.

Love requires flexibility, and Pluto's relationship with Venus this week is challenging.

Pluto in Capricorn wants everything to change. And, Venus in Capricorn wants love to stabilize.

Venus in Capricorn has her reservations.

She wants nothing wasteful, and you can just hear her say to Pluto, 'Please don't waste my time."

Pluto harmonizing with Neptune tests limits, restrictions, and lists of rules to the surface, as it encourages Venus to let love grow and expand.

Neptune knows no bounds, so this makes things complicated.

Saturn in Aquarius works hard against Neptune to foster creativity with safe borders.

This can be a powerful boost for couples who want their relationship to be different from what they have had in the past.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your friendships and their relationship to your money habits.

How are you interact with friends can totally change the way you view money.

It’s a great day for you to reconsider your mindset and if you have any bad habits that you’re trying to break.

Make a promise to yourself that no matter how you feel or how tempted you are that you'll abstain from doing the wrong thing for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your career and social status, and what needs to change in your life.

When things get out of control that's when it’s time to pay attention.

There may be chaos in your life. Consider this a nudge from the universe that is for your own good.

Sometimes you just have to decide that you’re not going to allow yourself to be taken advantage of any longer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your higher learning and what the dynamics involved.

This is a wonderful time for you to pay special attention to how you respond to others when things aren’t ideal.

Take a step back and think about how you would like to adjust your reactions, but in a peaceful way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your shared resources and what you need most.

Rethink your big picture. If you feel alone and your relationships aren’t as supportive as you’d like them to be, put yourself in situations that can help you to make new friends.

Start socializing more with people that you really want to know. See how you can get more involved with like-minded individuals who share the same passion as you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your commitments and what you need to let go of.

Distance is your friend at this time. You may just need a little bit of space to think about the big picture.

This doesn't have to mean that you ghost a friend or don't keep in touch like you usually do, but really take time to review before the Full Moon takes place in your sign this week.

Perspective will be everything for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your daily duties and what is inhibiting your growth.

You have goals, and to be the powerful person you want to be you may not have time for petty squabbles or people who want to start things with you for no reason at all.

Set your mind to get things done, and if you find yourself getting dragged into situations that aren't for you, excuse yourself. No one commands your time but you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your creativity and what is missing to move a project forward.

Delegation can be the key to your relationship's success.

Life can get distracting, and it can be hard to know what to focus your attention on.

And, when you love something, you really want to go all-in, but even passion has its limitations.

Finding a little bit more balance can be useful, and it could mean not allowing yourself to do things that you don't enjoy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your home and areas of tension that need to change.

It's not the most comfortable feeling when people you love or live with don't get along the way you would like them to.

However, sometimes there's not much you can do but let the storm ride out itself out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your communication and where people argue with you the most.

Not everyone agrees with the way things ought to be, and learning how to discuss conflicts in healthy ways is not a bad thing.

So, when you feel like being honest and sharing your opinion, remember to allow others to do the same. They deserve that from you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your personal property and what you often spend money on irresponsibly.

Checks and balances are great for relationships. Having friends or a person in your life that is a sounding board is so good for you, but even if you want to keep your habits personal, learning from people in other ways is an option, too.

Check out blogs, podcasts or Q&A designed for couples and singles who want to be prepared for marriage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to your identity and what you need to feel free.

Maintaining your sense of autonomy is important to you, and you may not be willing or feel able to give it up for another person.

Even if you want to be in a close committed relationship, this type of dealbreaker can come to the surface now for you to try to find the right compromise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Uranus communicates with the Sun in Aquarius, shifting attention to hidden enemies and why you need to let them go from your life.

It's typically sudden when someone reveals their real personality to you. You may not know what to think and denial can be real.

Try not to mistaken the truth for an error if you know that this red flag is something to pay attention to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.