Love Horoscope For Wednesday, January 13, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, January 13.

Love searches for new ways to do things as Venus will communicate with Uranus on Wednesday.

Uranus is in Taurus and this planet has been stirring the pot in almost every area of our lives.

But this works out well, as the New Moon takes place at the top of the hour right when the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday. The New Moon is a download of information for all zodiac signs, and it says to work hard for what you want and to also consider what you want carefully. Venus in Capricorn turns toward self-development as it continues to work its way through Capricorn until February. Love is great but when romance dies down you need to have something that pays bills and gets things done. Venus is about love, but she's also about property matters, partnerships, and how we treat one another. As the ruler of Libra, who believes in balance, Venus helps open our eyes to how that factors in our own growth as individuals. With key areas of your life highlighted, it's a good time to view your role as an individual and how that factors into your contribution when coupled.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Coupled or single, you will always have some type of relationship with money.

And, sometimes you have to modify your approach when it comes to understanding currency and how to adjust to the changing times.

Venus is in Capricorn, your house of career and her practical ways can dominate how you feel about monetary things and what you invest in.

She will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of money.

This is a great time to think about gardening, how to save money by ordering direct from a farm or even trying new things at home to help cut costs down to help you save.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Investing in yourself and your future is loving, and while Venus is in your house of higher learning it's a great time to look at your educational game plan.

Are you at a place where you feel satisfied with what you are doing?

Do you feel like you need to be more prepared than you already are? You can make some changes that result in personal improvements.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of identity, so take a mini personal review if you feel like things aren't exactly the way they need to be.

Check out free online assessment tools or look into a career test if you want to change jobs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's not bad to want help from another person to build a life with you.

You might be doing OK on your own, but now that Venus in your house of shared resources it's time to think about an 'us' more than a 'me'.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of karma, so there may have been a few lessons you needed to learn on your own before you could be with another person.

You may have had to pay a few dues so that you truly appreciate the value of someone in your life with all your heart. Now, you may feel more ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is about two people coming together and working out the details of life, even when it's hard.

Venus in your house of commitment, so a few bumps may have been felt on the road lately, and it can be hard to know what this means for your love life.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of friendship, and this is a wonderful way to approach things.

You may see your lover as a partner if you view them as someone who is human

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's nothing more attractive than a person who has their life together.

While having a handle on all the problems life can throw your way, you still will win if you can manage your responsibilities with courage and efficiency.

This is the time to do it. Until February, Venus will be in your house of daily duties and this encourages you to discover how you like things done and to improve them.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of career, and social status, so making sure that this area of your life is solid can be a great place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you know and how you approach life, problems, relationship and love all are telling about you as a person.

As Venus spends a few more weeks in your house of creativity, this is a wonderful time to expand your horizons, especially in the area of knowledge.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of higher learning, and so why not be a bit nitpicky about your personal flaws?

Work on them. It's always great to improve yourself so that you can be a better partner or mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Building a home can be a joint effort, and with Venus in your house of home and the family, you might be wondering who is going to do what.

If you're sharing space, a single parent or recently partnered, there are decisions that may be timely. So, instead of waiting for someone else to bring them up, why don't you?

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of shared resources, so this can be an eye-opening experience for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Open conversation is essential for all relationships to work, and with Venus in your house of communication, you may be more open to hearing what other people have to say.

However, there's also a time and place for sharing details. Some things aren't meant for your ears or even have anything to do with you.

Since Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of commitment, anticipate a dance of disclosure where some things are told readily but others not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Perhaps you've been wanting to have your own home. The desire to have a space that you love can grow while Venus spends the month in your house of personal property and money.

So, how you spend money and what you spend it on is where to put your focus.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of daily duties so check your habits and see where you can cut costs to get you closer to your goal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Knowing what you want and who you want to be in life is an important part of being a whole person.

And, with Venus in your house of identity this month, this can be an amazingly beautiful time for you. Explore your life. See how you feel when you do things you love and when you don't.

Make this a time of personal discovery, and don't sell yourself short.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of creativity, and so you can build the life you want, even if it takes you some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes things don't go the way you want them to between family members. Some people just will not get along and will never choose to change even if they know they ought to.

While Venus is in your house of karma, the negative parts of life can be somewhat in your face these days, and it's hard not to notice.

But it's good to detach when you can as Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of home and the family.

You can see what you can control during this time, and what you just have to let ride without your help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes you just need to vent to a friend and get things off your chest. There doesn't have to be any conclusions and you don't need to know all the answers.

This time where Venus is in your house of friendships can be monumentally healing for you. It can help you to clear your mind.

Venus will partner with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of communication, so the door is open to sharing without fear.

You might just need a shoulder to cry on or an ear to hear what you have to say without judgment. Don't bottle up your feelings during this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.