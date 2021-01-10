Love Horoscope For Monday, January 11, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, January 11.

There will be six planets in Earth signs on Monday, and this can be great for love.

Why? Because there's something so comforting and reassuring about an Earthy person.

With Venus, the Sun, Moon, Pluto, and Mars in earthy energy, Monday can have that big hug, 'sit down and spend a little time' feel.

If you love hugs, cherish a deep abiding sense of security and love when romance is built on the real stuff, then Monday brings some hope.

Mars is in Taurus fostering a desire for a good home life that includes a little bit of passion.

The Sun will spend the day in Capricorn, which continues our collective theme of work and establishing our social standing in the world.

With Saturn in Aquarius, we are driven to do this in new ways and think outside of the box.

The Moon will be in Capricorn so our mindset is clear about things we want and how to get them.

If there's confusion in your love life, stick to what works around your daily routine to reorient your heart.

Venus is in Capricorn, too. She's steady until February, where she will conjunct with Saturn in Aquarius.

With her presence in Capricorn, there's hope to make changes that improve your love life.

Pluto is in Capricorn, and wherever Pluto is we see changes, big transformative ones.

So, even if nothing is happening now, it will, but you have to work for it.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Respect yourself and be around people who respect you, too.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of social status, and it speaks with Saturn who provides some structure or stability to this area of your life.

This is a good time to establish clear boundaries and pay attention to red flags that signal to you that one needs to be made.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let love be a language you continue to learn.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of higher learning, so when she speaks with Saturn, you may find that you're ready to be serious about what you want and how to get it.

This is a good time to be intentional with your actions and to see where you might make improvements.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Everyone has something to give and it's OK to take every once in a while.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of shared resources, and while working with Saturn she can make it feel like there's not enough partnership in your love life.

This is a good time to make a schedule or set a routine where date nights become an event that happens with consistency.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Try not to let your fears dominate your ability to love others.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of commitments, and she works with Saturn which can make it feel harder to be peaceful with others.

This is a good time to work on past hurt feelings and process them in a way that works best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Make it a habit to say I love you when you can.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of daily duties, and when she speaks with Saturn, you may feel like there's more work than fun in your love life.

This is a good time to go out of your way to share your heart. You may have more opportunities than you realize to say you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Let the little things in life be where you show love the most.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of romance, and her partnering up with Saturn can bring out the practical side of you more than usual.

This is a good time to dedicate yourself to the labor of love and to be there for someone when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be openly expressive with your love.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of home and the family, and her close relationship with Saturn makes being expressive more meaningful.

This is a good time to open up and say how you feel even if it's not comfortable for you to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don't be shy about how you feel.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of communication, and while she works with Saturn, your words carry greater weight.

This is a good time to let your guards down and share from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Invest in your relationship. Make more love deposits than angry withdraws.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of money, and her relationship with Saturn can cause losses when people feel taken for granted.

This is a good time to avoid unnecessary arguments and to pay attention to the tone of what you say, not just the content.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be yourself in your relationship. Don't be afraid to show your flaws or your fears.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of identity, and you may feel lonely when she works with Saturn, but try to overcome it with effort.

This is a good time to be comfortable with your human side and let others see it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Certain things will never happen again because you are smarter now than before.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of the past, and when she works with Saturn, you may feel negative about your prospects, but this is a time of growth.

This is a good time to forgive yourself for the mistakes you've made and move on to better days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What you don't get from a romantic partner, you may find in friends that love the same things that you do.

Venus continues to emphasize your sector of friendships, and her relationship with Saturn can help you see things with maturity.

This is a good time to not drop friends when you've met someone. Try to reconnect if you let your outside friendships become weakened without warning.

