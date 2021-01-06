Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 7, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

It's time to address the uncomfortable but it's also considered good to face fears and bring them up to the surface.

On Thursday, the tone of the day's energy shifts from loving Libra to explore the sign of Scorpio for the next two and a half days.

The Moon in Scorpio is considered debilitated by astrology.

So, it's harder to express emotions and they can sometimes feel nonexistent during this time.

In moments where you feel lost or like you don't know what you need or want, try not to cling to something just because.

Scorpio is about shared resources, property, and inheritance. If your Sun, Moon or rising sign are in Scorpio, you will feel this transit the most.

When any personal planet is in Scorpio it's a good time to review wills, look at applying for money or asking for help from people you know can deliver what you need.

Make sense of your needs and wants by looking to resources or others to help you find your way back to where you emotionally need to be.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 7 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are bolder than most, and you may feel like you need to do things on your own without the help of others more often than you would like.

You have a teacher's spirit. You love to learn and you don't mind being by yourself for long periods of time.

Famous people who share your birthday include actor Nicolas Cage and comedian Dustin Diamond.

Your zodiac sign is most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Libra, and other Capricorns.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, January 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

An object or opportunity is hidden from sight can manifest for you through the help of someone you know.

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth. When you receive it, say "thank you." While you may wish to do everything all by your mighty self, life still knows when you could use some help even when you refuse to ask for it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of commitment.

Make time for someone, really make the time. Turn off the cell phone and log off from your social media.

There are only so many hours in a day and the next two are perfect for intimate talks. and deep conversations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties.

Do the research. The next two days are great for a deep dive into what you're most curious about.

You could easily spend hours online learning about your family genealogy or the history of some random fact you can't figure out.

It's a great day for trivia or asking smart questions that impress others with your common sense.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of creativity and romance.

Start the day ready for love by setting the scene. Even if you work from home or are single, dress up and put on your favorite scent.

Have a mindset for what you want to call Into your life. Do it for you!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

Being home all the time can feel boring, and the heaviness of doing the same thing over and over again can be tougher than usual for you this week.

But this can also help you regain perspective. You can learn (as you already have been) what you really want once you feel free to go out without worry.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

Secret sharing can be so intimate, but still tough for you.

You will want to feel like you can speak openly but not have your whole world exposed after you do.

Think about who the right person is before you speak to regret later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of money and personal property.

Some days are made for saving and bringing your finances back a bit is a smart move.

Take a conservative approach to your spending for the next few days. If you don't need it, don't buy it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of identity.

It's good to take a me-day. You just need some time to yourself and to keep the drama down.

Don't feel bad about wanting to disconnect from the world. If you feel better alone, that is your prerogative.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies.

It's a good day to be a little more cautious than usual about your personal life.

Don't expose vulnerabilities, instead, shield them. If it has been a while since you've changed passwords or pulled a credit report to check your activity the next few days are a good time to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of friendships.

It's a great time to be selective about who you spend time with. Choose your friends wisely.

Don't fill your time with small talk or senseless chatter.

Remember that time is a limited resource. Invest in people who would do the same for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of career, and social status.

You will feel connected with your inner power and strength.

It's a good day to do something important that takes your career to a new level.

Make moves that build your reputation on the job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

Deep lessons grow you, and the deepest ones are often spiritual in nature you can learn something new about yourself over the next few days if you give your soul the time and room to breathe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.