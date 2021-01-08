Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 9, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 9, 2021.

Love, care, and concern are needed as the day's numerology come with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

The nurturer of numerology is like a mother who is there for the lost, those in need, and works hard to help other humans.

Famous Life Path 6s include humanitarian and human rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mother Teresa.

Also, a 6 is actress and Goodwill Ambassador Audrey Hepburn, who was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The Moon enters the adventure-seeking sign of Sagittarius on Saturday.

If you have the time on Saturday, perhaps take time out of your day to do something for someone in need or be there for a family member who is unable to care for themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Page of Wands, Reversed

Gossip can be happening right now and you aren't aware that someone is speaking behind your back. You may need to keep your guard up.

Don't ignore your instinct to not share when asked probing questions that leave you feeling iffy about answering them. Listen to your gut.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

It's time to see where you are now and where you hope to be heading. You may be rushing too fast and could cause you to waste time.

But, if you stop to just do a mini evaluation, not only will you avoid any mistakes unnecessarily but you might find a way to do something better that you had missed prior.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Queen of Wands, Reversed

Respect yourself. These are words that you may have heard before but they never really sunk in until recently.

It's been a long road, but the journey has taught you many things. Don't devalue what you've been through and what your life has taught you about love and relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Nine of Wands, Reversed

Success is not always cut and dry. You may be struggling right now to this situation more doable for you.

You may come to a place where you realize what you can handle and what you just need to say you don't want and remove it from your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Two of Pentacles

Pick one thing. You have too many things going on all at once and it's spreading your attention too thinly.

You may think you're accomplishing more by micro-tasking, but you might do better by focusing on one thing at a time and doing it well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Six of Pentacles, Reversed

Take care of yourself so that you don't burn out. You can't be the only person who always gives. It's unfair to you and of your time. Relationships are meant to be balanced and equal.

If you're the one who is always doing for others but getting nothing in return, even if you don't mind, it's not good to always put your needs and wants aside for someone who may not be appreciative.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ten of Swords

Betrayal is real and it hurts. You might feel so sad when you think about what took place. It's even hard to trust again.

Maybe you think you never really will. But this time is going to eventually get better.

Believe in the fact that time does heal wounds, but you have to believe that the future is better for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Seven of Cups, Reversed

When you have so many options to choose from it can be overwhelming.

Try to narrow them down so you don't feel like you can't choose.

Help yourself by assuming that there aren't so many opportunities. Pick the one that you want the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Two of Cups

Love is here. You may meet someone new and things just fall into place.

Even work projects or a passion project is going to give you a strong sense of happiness and fulfillment.

You may feel like you're doing things from a beautiful space and the world is looking brighter for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Eight of Wands, Reversed

Change is inevitable, so when you try to stop it from happening it feels like it's a bad thing.

But sometimes you have to just let life flow and go with on and take its natural course.

You may not feel ready to let things happen as they are, but you will appreciate learning to trust what you cannot understand or foresee.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Empress

You are giving birth to something new and refreshing even beautiful.

You have such a kind and giving nature that it's flowing into all that you say and do.

You bring out the best in others and the impact you make helps to shine light in the lives of those around you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The World

There are so many things that have helped you to be where you are now.

You are continuing to manifest positive changes in your life.

One day when you're where you want to be you'll not only help yourself but you'll have the power to help others, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.