Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 4, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 4, 2021.

Don't skip work on Monday as the universe delivers a boost of energy to remove barriers from your productivity.

Both the Sun and Moon are in complimentary Earth signs. In fact, there are five planets in earth impacting your daily tarot card reading.

When there's ample earth energy it's best to be grounded and to work on getting things done.

Even after a long holiday weekend, energy levels remain high, and you might not even need a double shot of latte.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 1, the Leader, and with the Moon in Virgo, mental focus can remain strong all day.

Famous Life Path 1s include singer and songwriter Lady Gaga and film director George Lucas.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, January 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You may have stepped on a few toes to get where you are right now, but that only means you have a greater obligation to help where and when you can. When you receive such a great gift in the form of an opportunity, don't waste it. Make the most of your chance now, then remember to pass the torch on to someone else who will love what you eventually outgrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You may not think of yourself as being a strong person, but the truth is you are. You aren't always aware that you communicate strength in things that you say and do. Sometimes this is a bad thing. Read the room. Pay attention to how others react to you, and adjust when your personality comes out as too much, and that's not what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your inner voice. She speaks all of the time, but you're not always paying attention. If she doesn't sound like you, then you may have allowed others to intrude on your inner thought life. Try to reclaim your spirit. You don't want to lose your sense of self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

People betray people all of the time, and when you sense that someone you know is ingenuine call it out. You don't have to say it to their face directly, but be honest with yourself. You don't have to continue to pick up the phone, answer a text or hang out with each other if it's not working for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Your spiritual guides are here making a connection with you but it's your lack of faith that's stopped you from learning what your higher power wants to teach you. Try to forgive the past. Things happen for a reason, but if you remain angry you'll never know what purpose your experiences have for your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Try one new thing this month. It's the new year, so pick anything that you'd like to develop that you did not do last year. It doesn't have to be anything massive, but a single habit is a great place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A message that is communicated loud and clear will come to you. This can be a timely word that you need to hear. Check your spam folder or even your text messages. Don't live under a rock. There are things you need to know so you can enjoy your life on a grander scale!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Worries are so difficult to shake when they feel real to you. You have to let them go. Sometimes you cannot change what will happen. The outcome decides for itself. Try keeping a little notebook by your bed at night and write all your concerns down before you go to sleep. Whatever you do, stop doing online searches or lurking people's pages to see if anything new is going on. Trust that the universe has some control and it's all going to be OK.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A great business or relationships can form for you this month bringing new money or other opportunities your way. You are on to something. If you have a great idea or a desire to build a new website, do it. Things look like they are going to work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have to make a decision. Even if you feel cornered, you have to decide. Flip a coin if you have to. Not deciding is also a way of choosing. So rather than take a passive approach to your destiny, be brave. Pick your fate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's going to be a great day. Even if the start is a bit rough, things will improve. Hit the restart button if you have to. Don't let negative feelings interrupt what your possibilities can be. You have 24 hours in a day, Even if half of the day didn't go as planned, the rest can look up and turn the entire day around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

A new project you are working on deserves to be treated with care. Share with the people you know matter and protect your plans. You don't have to share every single detail with the world until you're ready. That's what a big announcement is for, and it can be exciting when you do the reveal of your work to the world.

