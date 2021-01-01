Love Horoscope For Saturday January 2, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, January 2.

Sometimes people need a hint to acknowledge the existence of love, and on Saturday Venus takes a tap on the shoulder by the Moon in Leo.

The Moon in Leo is bold and brazen at times.

It calls out to be paid attention to.

But, Venus in Sagittarius is so busy trying to navigate her time of play that she may be moving too quickly to notice an opportunity when it appears.

For all of us, it's good to take note that we may also be looking past our moments of love due to distractions.

This Saturday, pay special attention when life taps you on the shoulder when moments of love are manifesting asking to be recognized.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, you may finally feel ready to take on a risk when it comes to love.

It takes a lot of courage to pick back up where you feel you did not succeed.

But, there's a lot of positive energy helping you to make decisions for the right reasons.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, what you were once afraid would happen may not come to pass.

It's hard to see that fear is nothing more than an empty threat, but when you finally do come to this realization accepting it as fact is important.

Try not to hold on to a false belief once you realize it isn't real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, a friendship could bloom into something more or a relationship that you have now can start to deepen in a new way.

The best types of romances are the ones that develop with time.

It takes a lot of patience to wait to grow in love with a person, but the wait can be worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo investing in your relationship could help alleviate tension that you didn't know was there.

When you finally see the value in spending time on the little things everything starts to change.

There's a lot of growth to be had when it comes to love, and it's good to work at it this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, you can see what you need when it comes to love and romance and some of it is what you can give to yourself.

Take time for your own personal needs and fill your love cup.

It's a good practice to know that much of what you try to get from someone else, but leave feeling empty are gifts you can give to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, you may see a hidden enemy that has hindered growth in your love life.

Small habits can chip away at the sense of love that is really there beneath the rubble.

Trying to explore what you used to do but don't anymore can be the beginning of a love revival in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, be mindful of what you share with a friend about your significant other, even if that person is an X.

Sometimes it's best to leave negative memories in the past and not bother to give any additional energy to them.

You may feel better sharing but in the end, it's not a good way to invest your time, which you never get back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, use this time to focus on what matters and try to keep your stress down to a minimum.

Without realizing it, how you feel will affect others even when you try not to allow it.

People who love you can't help but pick up on the energy you're giving off.

They are open and receptive to you. Try to manage your emotions and not always wear your heart on your sleeve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You learn from personal experience when the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars romantic interactions that appear to be flirty and superficial may feel real.

When the Moon moves into Virgo with this knowledge, it will be easier for you to see that high standards are important and sometimes you have to stay committed to what you want and not settle for less.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo its energy can cause a clash in power between authority figures.

Try not to let a battle of the will create unnecessary tension if it's avoidable.

You may have to look for compromise even where none can be found; focusing on love can be what helps.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When the Leo Moon speaks to Venus then Mars before entering Virgo, a friendship can open the door to deeper communication.

Sometimes hearing a different point of view can help you to see a side that you missed. New insight can be the result.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Anxiety and feeling concerned can be part of the day's energy as the Leo Moon speaks to Venus in Sagittarius and Mars in Aries.

Try not to impulse buy as a result or to turn to vices to help you avoid what feels difficult and tense in your love life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.