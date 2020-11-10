Meet Maren Altman, The TikTok Astrologer Who Accurately Predicted Every Tiny Detail About The Election

Never doubt the power of the stars.

Social media users on TikTok are freaking out after discovering that astrologer Maren Altman accurately predicted every tiny detail of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“I’m not someone who tends to make astrological claims unless I’m precise with my language," she said in an interview.

"When we can become familiar with astrology's symbolism and its corresponding world events, coupled with expertise to be able to predict certain contexts, we can become skilled at predicting," she added.

She has an impressive resume.

Maren Altman is an astrologer, author, and graduate student.

She's a Virgo, and also hosts a podcast called Modern Magic, and actively posts on her YouTube channel.

“I make informative content that centers around astrology, witchcraft, spirituality, and veganism,” her YouTube bio reads.

“Most of my videos are astrology forecasts or on astrological technical concepts. My channel is for anyone interested in learning about metaphysical topics in a grounded, practical sense, and anyone interested about veganism as well!”

She’s currently studying philosophy.

Studying philosophy seems to help Altman with her astrology practice, too.

“My content is based around bringing philosophical inquiry into grounded application,” part of her YouTube bio reads.

She predicted the election.

Altman, who considers herself a passionate activist, gained traction on TikTok after posting her election prediction videos.

Fans on TikTok can’t get enough of Altman.

“I’ve been a skeptic on Astrology for a while now, but after watching your predictions on the election and the US I am now an astrology gay,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “How do you understand/speak on this with no hesitation or stutter lol YOU. ARE. AMAZING!!”

Maren Altman is vegan.

Maren Altman is a proud vegan — and a foodie to boot!

The astrologer has an entire reel on her Instagram page dedicated to the delicious vegan “noms” she’s come across, like vegan Nutella brownies, nourish bowls, and some seriously bomb-looking salads.

Altman also appears to be quite the chef! She’s posted a few of her own recipes on her highlight reel, including a recipe for pizza cauliflower wings. Yum!

She has a decent following on TikTok.

Altman has almost 550K followers on TikTok, which shouldn’t be surprising, considering the fact that her videos are not only entertaining, but eerily accurate and totally articulate.

Maren Altman’s Instagram also has a decent following.

She has almost 30K followers and regularly posts pics of herself in her signature colors: red and black.

What are the titles of Maren Altman’s books?

Maren Altman is the author of five books: Astrology Basics Workbook, A Prisoner of Memory, Badflower, Cosmic Chef, and Monthly Moon Workbook.

The election isn’t the only thing Maren Altman predicted.

Altman also predicted an earthquake would happen in Greece in November, and uh, an earthquake definitely hit Greece on Nov. 5.

Social media users on Twitter rightfully freaked out about Altman’s predictions, and many of them testify that they would “trust Maren with their lives.”

“She’s never been wrong about anything I fear,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “I trust Maren with my life.”

