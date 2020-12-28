Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 29, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 29, 2020.

Doing something kind for others is a great way to end the year on a positive note, and Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

The late Mother Teresa is a famous Life Path 9 that everyone is familiar with.

While we all can't be as selfless as she, we can be charitable and kind.

Tuesday is a great time to donate unwanted items to charities or gift a friend who would love a hand-me-down.

We all want a break from 2020, and the energy is rising for a Full Moon release in Cancer.

It's a sign that we can have healing during this emotional release!

The Full Moon takes will also take place on Tuesday, which makes it a great time to:

—set an intention

—take a Moon bath

—make Moon water for the next year

—charge your tarot cards and crystals beneath the moonlight.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Right now, things are tough, but there's a lot of will in your spirit that will help you to pull through.

Your fears have nothing on your future unless you allow them to.

You may struggle a little bit, as many people do, but when you pass the worst part of it, things you'll be so glad you didn't give up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Let out a deep sigh. It's OK to cry a little bit when you feel sad.

Even if sadness isn't your first emotion, anger can be useful at this time.

Let your awareness prompt you to make important decisions that are difficult.

If you don't get uncomfortable, you might stay apathetic and think this is the best you can have, when maybe it's not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

If you are thinking about building new forms of wealth for yourself, then now is the time to research and learn more about your options.

Don't dismiss your thoughts or feelings by saying that you're too busy.

Spend less time on hobbies that really don't give you anything in return and dedicate that to building a life that you know you want and need for the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Allow yourself room for a spiritual practice.

You will thrive when you feel more in touch with the universe and your inner thoughts and feelings.

This can be the safety net you long for a need in life.

When life feels crazy, don't let things outside of yourself drown out the sound of your voice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

When you are angry, you might wish something bad to happen to the person that caused you such sorrow, but forgiveness will be what removes the bitterness from your heart.

This doesn't mean you have to let a person get away with what they did.

Do the right thing and follow the law or take a matter to court, but in your own spirit try not to focus on spite.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Each day there are small wonders that you miss out on because life gets busy.

But slow down. Listen to your friend's stories. Tell one yourself.

Try to observe what nature has to offer and remember to enjoy each moment as if it were your first and last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

When life changes suddenly, it can feel as though the whole world has turned upside down.

But maybe that's exactly what you need at this time.

You may feel freer than you have ever felt once the situation is resolved. This could be a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The Universe speaks in all sorts of ways.

In fact, in the quietest moments, that's when you can hear the sound of life the loudest.

You don't need to feel like you're all alone in the world. Your prayers are being heard and your needs will get answered.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

You didn't miss the boat or miss out on a situation. So don't try to rush this process.

When something ends you'll want to jump into the next thing, but this is a time to rest and pause. You will get to where it is that you need to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes the grind can cause you to forget your purpose.

Don't allow your fears to be what motivate you to win in life.

Focus on all the other reasons you started this journey-- that you wanted to help others once you helped yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Dabble with new interests.

You may be surprised that the things you thought you could never do in the past are now accessible to you.

There is so much more to you, than even you may realize.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

A new beginning is always so exciting, but maybe you fear starting a project because things are tough.

Map out your plan. Give yourself something to follow so that it's easy to fall into a routine when you feel lost or overwhelmed.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.