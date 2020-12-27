Love Horoscope For Monday, December 28, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, December 28.

Before the emotional release takes place on Tuesday, we have to learn that we want more than what we have in some way.

In fact, it can be hard to remain committed to just one thing on Monday as the Moon encourages trying out new things and exploring the world.

While the Moon is in an air sign, she desires freedom and to make a change, but she speaks to Venus who is in a fire sign, so she wants passion that leads to somewhere.

Venus says it's time to learn and grow, and the Moon in Gemini can make some people not have the desire to stick around that long.

Anticipate some disagreements and if you're thinking about making an ultimatum, don't.

There is an opportunity to negotiate through problems by leaning on communication that's open-minded and thoughtful, but anything that locks someone in will likely not work well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of communication bringing tension to Venus in your house of adventure.

If opposites attract, then you are in luck. You may struggle to be on the same page with your partner or loved ones when it comes to what is risky.

There can be a desire to talk more than do, and it could feel like you're spinning your wheels getting nowhere.

Try not to get frustrated, but instead strive to find balance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, money, and personal property bringing tension to Venus in your house of shared resources.

The most common argument couples have relates to money, so while this aspect comes into play perhaps it's better to avoid this subject until it passes.

Perhaps you may not agree on who does what or how.

If your partner gets a bonus or a gift if you have opinions on how to spend it, tread lightly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of identity bringing tension to Venus in your house of commitment.

If you were disappointed about your significant other not popping the question or if you're waiting to see if you're relationship will go to the next level, but no signs show a change, this can be an ego bruise for you (especially now).

You may not want to put all your belief in love and who you are into this relationship. Try not to let someone else define you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, karma, and the past bringing tension to Venus in your house of daily duties.

You can easily lose sight of what's important because of confusion.

There can be some sort of trigger that reminds you of the past and inhibit your productivity.

Remember that the past may influence your perception of your relationship, but it's not the same.

Try to keep the past and what you fear in check.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of friendships bringing tension to Venus in your house of romance and play.

You might feel some strong attraction growing with a friend, but maybe it is too soon to call it out. The feelings could be mutual, but do you want to give in?

Things can prove themselves certain with time.

If you're already coupled, this is the perfect time to cultivate a close bond of friendship with your significant other.

Find things to agree about and try to do one thing that you love together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of career and social status bringing tension to Venus in your house of home and family.

It can be hard to get back to work after a long holiday weekend.

If you're working from home and out-of-town family members are still staying over, this can challenge how well you focus on work.

Ask for what you need, Virgo. The people who love you will understand.

Perhaps be proactive so that you can make plans in advance for when you have to hit the road running by clock-in time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of higher learning bringing tension to Venus in your house of communication.

Try to read between the lines, as you may be naturally inclined to do.

However, remember to ask important questions and to try and be curious when you are uncertain.

This can be a tough dance to have when emotions are involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of shared resources bringing tension to Venus in your house of money and personal property.

You may be taking stock of matters more than someone else. There can be an undertone of greed where you want to be giving in nature.

You may have to negotiate more than you would like. There can also be a sense that you're unable to get what you want from another.

Try not to get overly frustrated. Situations often work themselves out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of commitment bringing tension to Venus in your house of identity.

You may struggle to give in or compromise when it goes against what you think you want or need on a personal level.

It can be hard for you to reconcile these emotional differences, but for the sake of love, you might give up what you feel is a right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of daily duties bringing tension to Venus in your house of hidden enemies.

Time may feel like it's not your friend as you try to get things done but obstacles continue to get in the way.

This could be your mate's routine or an unexpected problem.

Seek out your support system, perhaps a family member or a friend who can help you get things done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of play and romance bringing tension to Venus in your house of friendships.

You may come across as extra flirty and this can keep you from making the type of impression you want to make with someone you really like.

If you're already coupled, this is a great time to bring a little spark back into your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of home and family bringing tension to Venus in your house of career and social standing.

Expectations of others can feel hard to attain. You may dive into your work as a means to escape from how you really feel.

Although this could be a suitable coping mechanism from the day, perhaps a conversation would also be helpful to resolve how you feel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.