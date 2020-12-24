Love Horoscope For Friday, December 25, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, December 25.

Venus is festive while in Sagittarius. The sign of Sagittarius can be associated with faith, religion, and belief so it's the perfect place for her to be during a holiday.

The day is full of dreams and some of them can emphasize how we feel about love as Venus continues to speak with Neptune.

Only today, Venus's relationship with Neptune is gentle and less push than it has been all week.

Communicating your love or having mental clarity is supported by the day's astrology while Mercury is in Capricorn.

The Sun in Capricorn hints to dress up and be your best version of self with or without company.

The Moon will be in Taurus making home a place where love is expressed easily, but not all is smooth sailing at times.

Do something quiet and reflective if you can.

Say a thank you prayer to the universe.

Connect with God or your higher power as we unwrap the last week of the year.

Show and share gratitude, and write an intention for the new year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try not to act selfishly, Aries. Just because something is yours doesn't mean that it doesn't belong to the Universe as well.

The lessons of ownership are yours to learn as the Moon spends the day in your sector of personal possessions and money.

Your desire for comfort comes to the surface, and it can make your ego swell.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, which can bring false hopes or beliefs about what your rights are especially when it comes to love.

So, if the green-eye comes up for you, try not to act. These emotions will pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Taurus activates your sense of self and how you view your world around you.

You may be inclined to focus on what you don't have but it's a wonderful time for you to count your blessings and see that you have so much to be thankful for.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of friendship. You may view things in a slightly skewed way if you're not focused on your gratitude.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The past can appear to have a grip on your present life but there are times when things feel a certain way and they are false.

Try to reclaim your rightful authority over your choices. While the Moon is in Taurus, you may feel slow to act and even stubbornly.

This can be a good thing as the Moon speaks to Neptune in Pisces bringing out worries about how others think of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendships are life's most precious treasures. The greatest gift you can give to people is your time, and as the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, you may be presented with an opportunity to act charitably.

You may sense the needs of someone you love and want to help out in a way that only you can.

You will want to be careful not to be stubborn when it comes to how it happens, though.

There can be a tenderness needed to make things work for you and the other person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Taurus brings awareness to your social standing with others and the work you still have to do in the new year.

This can involve a job or a career choice that you need to make or work that has been in conflict with your romantic life.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, and even though it's always good to share how you feel it may not be a good time.

It might be better to process your feelings a bit more on paper, journalling or thinking so that you have an idea of what you need to do without confusion from others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You learn from others and you are also able to help because of what you've been through yourself.

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy, which can change during this time.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of relationships. Take care about the company you keep and who you allow to get close to you. You may want to keep the best people in your inner circle and try to remove toxic ones to a more distant influencing factor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Having someone to share the day with can be a blessing, but maybe you prefer to have some time alone? Neptune in Pisces brings out your wellness and health sector.

Even though it's a holiday, you might long for some peace and quiet. Although you love to be around people, a part of you may secretly long for some space.

You can easily pick up on the energy of others as the Moon will harmonize with Neptune, so pull back a little to collect your thoughts and rest a bit.

Drink plenty of water during this time and if you feel anxious try to clear your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your dreams of love and romance can feel real for you, even if you're not even in a relationship at this time.

You are open to experience romantic love in all it's colors while the Moon is in your sector of commitment.

As the Moon dances nicely with Neptune in Pisces, the day can have an air of enchantment for your zodiac sign.

If you're single, this can be a wonderful night to set an intention for your next relationship.

If you're coupled, it's still a good night to think about how to be a better partner with someone you love or are yet undecided about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Neptune is in your solar house of home and family, and she brings up illusions or false thoughts you may have held about authority figures or people in your life that tried to be the boss of you.

But, things are ready to change, as the Moon in Taurus, where she's exalted harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, to set the record straight.

There can be a red flag you failed to see in the past but now it's clear as day. Friday can be a fine time for you to set a boundary and decide that you've had enough. It's time for you to feel better about yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your sector of romance and creativity.

The day is perfect for sweet expressions of love and appreciation for the people in your life.

You are more open to sharing what's own your heart, perhaps even going beyond what you normally say.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, your house of communication.

So given the right circumstances, you may surprise someone with your sentimentality about your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in your sector of home and family, where Uranus has been all year.

So things may not have been consistent in the way you would have liked but there's always room for growth, and you are aware.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, your house of possessions and money.

This can give you a false sense of security, so be careful not to dive into a decision that's monetarily rooted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in your communication sector while it transits Taurus.

This can give you a great appreciation for good food, time spent with people you love, and a desire to stay close to your most familiar surroundings.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, which brings a strong sense of self into your day.

You may feel more in tune with your personal energy. This can be a delightful day to journal your thoughts and feelings.

