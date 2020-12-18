Love Horoscope For Saturday, December 19, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, December 19.

Good luck comes to love and spiritual Jupiter finally leaves the depths of earthy Capricorn to enter an air sign, Aquarius.

Jupiter in Aquarius brings optimism to love, and for some zodiac signs, this can also include money, property, and other financial benefits once Venus enters Aquarius, too, in 2021.

Jupiter in Aquarius expands our friendship circle and networks, but it also expands our love of spirituality and the collective, too.

For singles, this can mean finding better opportunities to meet someone new.

For partnered couples, this can mean making new connections where you and your partner can socialize.

Saturn is currently in Aquarius, so even though this is a big change for all zodiac signs, there will be some structure and reworking to do to make the good things happen.

Jupiter is stronger than Saturn, even though Saturn equally rules both Capricorn and Aquarius.

So, we are in a different vibe, despite these two powerhouses being together with some negative relational effects over this last year.

Some things can turn around, and for the better from now until this time next year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your social network and the people who feature importantly in your life may expand over the next year.

Jupiter leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius, your solar house of friendships.

On Saturday, start viewing the people you know and meet each day in a new light.

You never know how connected the world is. A friendship that has a deeper purpose could manifest for you in a big way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of career and social standing.

Everything that is interconnected reveals itself when you're doing your best work.

You may find that a friend or coworker that you have a mutually beneficial relationship has a soft spot for you.

You can help each other in a positive way that you did not expect, and the root of your good favor can be seeded with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophies.

This is a wonderful time to search for common ground with your significant other and with people you interact with on a daily basis.

You might want to learn about the interactions of good love and how it differs from toxic love.

If you have been hurt in the past, by family or a bad relationship, it's a great time to study what causes these types of dynamics in order to learn how to avoid them in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources, inheritance matters, secrets, and taboos.

This is a great time to do your family planning and to also see how to protect your loved ones. If you don't have insurance for things you know you need, get quotes.

If you have been dealing with some hidden things that are painful, it's also a great time for healing and getting help from a professional.

You might hear a difficult secret from someone you love and be the first person to suggest that they get help, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, commitment, marriage, and partnerships.

This is a time of growth and learning for your love life. You may find that your options are wide open if you're single, perhaps beyond what you had imagined when you first re-entered the dating scene.

You may find yourself interested in getting to know lots of people first instead of committing to just one.

If you're partnered, you may feel a deep desire to be committed and to grow closer to your partner, through good and bad times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties, pets, and work.

If love starts at home, you're ready to start a season of love that's right up your alley.

A wonderful home life with security and a sense of strength and beauty.

This is a great time to get a pet you adore or to foster one for a local rescue.

If you've been hoping to get your partner to organize better at home, the day can be used to get them on board in a helpful way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of creativity, romance, and play.

This is your time to really explore your personal wants and needs, without feeling held down by the demands or expectations of others.

You may not exercise your own voice as often as you should, so if you've played nice for a little too long, and want to be more vocal, this is the time to do it.

(The good news is that you have a year to get comfortable with a new style of loving.)

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A power dynamic can start to manifest in a way that you need to pay attention to.

The winds of change can start to appear as Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of authority figures, home, and the family.

Because you love people so much, they can appear to be larger than life in your world.

You may give more power to others than you really should. Or, you may try to control the people in your life that want to be free.

Check yourself, as you may be acting out of fear more than anything else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

And if you have ever been told that you share too much too soon, there could be some merit to it during the Jupiter in Aquarius year.

There's a possibility of being overly bold or blunt on Saturday.

You may want or need to pull back a bit. There can be difficulty in discerning when to say what and why.

Pay attention to how others react, and don't be above reading the room; it's the loving thing to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of money and personal possessions.

Because you know what it's like to not have, during this particular time you may become more charitable as you receive an abundance of profit from your efforts over the last two years.

Saturday through the rest of the year, you may start to feel the stir to share what you have and to be more philanthropic toward the causes you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

Your presence seems to fill a room lately, and others cannot deny that you've got a magnetic quality that's hard to resist.

If you're single, people are drawn to you.

If you have a relationship that is going well, invest in it.

The results you get back will be something to be proud of.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter enters Aquarius, your solar house of the past, karma, and hidden things.

What you do not know you may discover, and it's not a reason to run from the problem.

You can discover that with many friends or help from others you're able to overcome whatever you discover during this time.

Decide on Saturday to brave out the storms of love that you experience over the next year.

