Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Counting Every Minute’ Until She Can Divorce Trump Once Joe Biden Takes Office

Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, all eyes have been on the Trump family to see what their next moves are.

Unfortunately, at the rate we’re going, we’re not going to see the Trump family move anywhere any time soon.

However, the First Lady may be the exception to that observation, as sources close to Melania Trump say that she’s basically just waiting ‘til the day she can say goodbye Donald Trump once and for all — and that day is Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

Is Melania Trump divorcing Donald Trump?

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Melania Trump leaving The White House heading straight to her divorce lawyer’s office pic.twitter.com/L39qXgPghA — Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) November 7, 2020

Melania Trump has reportedly been counting the minutes until she can divorce Donald Trump.

Former White House aide and The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed that Melania can’t wait to get away from her husband.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce,” Newman revealed.

It seems that right now, though, Melania is just biding her time before she can make her big exit.

"If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her,” she added.

Does Melania like Donald Trump?

In October, Newman told British talk show Loraine that Melania Trump is actually “repulsed” by Donald Trump.

"I'm very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors,” she said.

"But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired,” she dished.

"What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him," she revealed.

Not only have they been long-rumored to have a strained marriage, you can literally see in the video below how icy Melania acts towards her husband in public.

Another ex-Trump aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, who published a tell-all book in Sept., echoed Newman’s claims about their marriage, calling it “transactional.”

“I do believe it’s a transactional marriage,” Wolkoff said.

“Donald got arm candy. Melania got two dynamic decades. She was a young model, she didn’t have success yet," Wolkoff added.

"She met Donald, she married, she became an American citizen, they had a son and ten years after that she’s the First Lady of the United States."

Twitter users think a divorce is inevitable.

Twitter users had a field day with the Melania-Trump-divorce jokes after the results of the election were called.

“The happiest American alive right now is Melania Trump. I predict she'll be filing for divorce soon,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Melania Trump will file for divorce from Donald Trump and receive her prenup payment before he goes to prison.”

Will Melania Trump run off with her rumored boyfriend, Hank Siemers?

That’s what social media users on Twitter are already predicting.

She's probably already over at Hank Siemers' house. https://t.co/ZUxKMVTIjP — Pragmatic Joe (@joe_pragmatic) November 7, 2020

If you’re unaware, Melania Trump has long been rumored to have a secret boyfriend — Hank Siemers, who you can read more about here — on the side.

While the rumors have never been confirmed, people also believe that Barron Trump isn’t Donald Trump’s son, and is actually Siemers’ kid. Keep in mind, all of this is purely speculation through conspiracy theories.

What is Melania Trump’s age?

Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970, which makes her a 50-year-old Taurus.

What is Melania Trump’s net worth?

Melania Trump’s net worth is reportedly around $50 million.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.