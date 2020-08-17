How Tall Is Barron Trump? Facts About Donald Trump's Youngest Son

Hint: really freakin' tall.

Barron Trump is rarely photographed as much as the rest of his famous family, so when pictures or videos of the teenager come out, it seems like everyone is always talking about his ever-changing appearance.

In a recent video circulating around Twitter, Barron is seen walking with Melania and President Trump, and social media users noticed that he’s now towering over Donald.

How tall is Barron Trump?

Let’s break this video down here. President Donald Trump is said to be around 6’2 - 6’3 tall, and Melania is reportedly 5’11. From the looks of it, Barron Trump is anywhere between 2-3 inches taller than his father, which would make him anywhere from 6’4 - 6’6.

While many social media users gawked at Barron’s staggering height, others took the time to joke about Trump’s potential response to his son being taller than him.

Breaking News: Trump just released a note from Barron’s pediatrician stating that Barron is five foot ten. pic.twitter.com/cM4d4wAgQY — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) August 17, 2020

How old is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump was born on March 20, 2006, which makes him only 14 years old. Although he's most likely the tallest, he’s the youngest of the Trump family by than twelve years; Tiffany Trump is 26, Eric Trump is 36, Ivanka Trump is 38, and Donald Trump Jr. is 42.

Who is Barron Trump’s mom?

Barron Trump’s mom is Melania Trump; however, there are a few conspiracy theories that suggest Barron isn’t Donald Trump’s kid (and not mention, even rumors that Melania has a secret boyfriend on the side.)

Barron isn't the cheeto's kid. There is no way that he got those amazing long ass legs from that thing.



I bet if a DNA test was done, it would prove he's not his kid. — Flat Cracker Goddess of Jugs (@thisaintnoel) August 17, 2020

Not only have Twitter users explored the theory that Barron Trump isn’t actually related to Donald Trump, back in 2019, Trump himself slipped during a press conference about banning vaping at the White House and called Barron “her [Melania’s] son.”

Trump indicates that his drive against vaping came at the behest of Melania. He then describes his son Barron in a very odd way.



"That's how the First Lady involved. She's got a son -- together -- that's a beautiful young man, & she feels very very strongly about it." pic.twitter.com/s5wNzUCSmj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

“Vaping has become a very big business, as I understand it,” Trump said. “Like, a giant business in a very short period of time. But we can’t allow people to get sick and we can’t have our youth be affected. And I’m hearing it — and that’s how the First Lady got involved. She’s got a son — together — that’s a beautiful young man, and she feels very strongly about it.”

Where does Barron Trump live?

Barron Trump currently resides at the White House; however, he and Melania Trump didn’t move into the White House right away. The pair originally resided in New York City when Trump took office.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Barron Trump is the first boy to live in the White House since JFK Jr. Former presidents Bush, Clinton, and Obama all have daughters who lived in the White House during their presidency.

Where does Barron Trump go to school?

Barron Trump currently goes to school at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. Traditionally, every President’s child for the past 35 years has attended school at Sidwell Friends, but Barron is breaking tradition by attending St. Andrews.

If it’s safe to go back to school then it’s safe for trump’s staff not to have Covid tests everyday and Barron to go back to school. — Deep State Antifa Moose (@yoopermoose) August 17, 2020

He will start St. Andrews as a freshman in high school, and will do so by virtual learning, which has actually caused major controversy. Those who are opposed to Trump’s incessant policies of opening schools during a worldwide pandemic have grown increasingly frustrated over the fact that Trump supports Barron engaging in virtual learning, but wants all schools to reopen.

