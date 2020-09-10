Barron Trump Facts: 8 Interesting Things You Never Knew About Donald Trump's Youngest Son

He's Donald Trump's youngest son.

As the youngest child of Donald Trump, and as Melania Trump's only child, Barron Trump's life remains a bit of a mystery. This is, of course, in direct contrast to his older brothers and sisters — all of whom are intensely involved in their father's public affairs in different ways.

Part of that mystery stems from the fact that he's still a child: born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump is only 14 years old as of this writing.

Yet, he seems to have a very distinctive personality about him, which led us to compile a list of weird Barron Trump facts:

1. He reportedly has a "strong" Slovenian accent.

When Barron Trump appeared on Larry King Live a few years ago — a video clip of which you can see above — the venerated talk show host noted that the boy had a very "strong" Slovenian accent. His mother, Melania Trump, said that it's because she spends more time with Barron Trump than his father did and as a result, she was able to speak to him in Slovenian, her native language. It's unclear if he still has this strong Slovenian accent today, however.

2. Donald Trump admitted that he's not a "hands-on father" with Barron Trump.

While Melania Trump seems to be very hands-on when it comes to her son, Donald Trump has admitted that he's not a "hands-on father" when it comes to Barron Trump. "There’s a lot of women out there that demand that the husband acts as the wife, and you know, there’s a lot of husbands that listen to that. So, you know, they go for it. If I had a different type of wife, I probably wouldn’t have a baby, ya know, cause that’s not my thing. I’m really, like, a great father, but certain things you do and certain things you don’t. It’s just not for me," he said.

3. Barron Trump is closest with his older sister, Tiffany Trump.

While the status of his relationship with Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump is in question, Barron Trump remains close with his sister, Tiffany Trump, who is Donald Trump's daughter with his second wife Marla Maples. In fact, when Barron Trump turned 14 this year, Tiffany Trump wrote a touching Instagram post, which you can see below.

4. Barron Trump is the first son to live in the White House in more than 50 years.

All of the Presidents of the United States, in recent memory, have had children. However, many of them either had daughters (such as George W. Bush and Barack Obama) or their children were fully grown and thus weren't living in the White House with their mom and dad (such as Ronald Reagan and George Herbert Walker Bush). Barron Trump is the first son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. moved in with the Kennedys more than 50 years ago.

5. Barron Trumps uses his mother's skincare products.

In an interview, Melania Trump revealed that Barron Trump uses her skincare products — specifically, a moisturizer made out of caviar. "It smells very, very fresh. I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!" she said. It's interesting to note, too, that the Caviar C6 Complex was branded by none other than Melania Trump herself.

6. Barron Trump likes sports, but his father doesn't approve.

One of Barron Trump's favorite things to do is play sports. But while he seems to like playing soccer (or, European football), his father says that he wouldn't like it if his son decided to play American football. "If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn't. I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football — I mean, it's a dangerous sport and I think it's really tough, I thought the equipment would get better, and it has. The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn't solved the problem. The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn't solved the problem," he said.

7. Melania Trump wants to keep Barron Trump out of the spotlight.

While his older siblings are very public figures, Melania Trump is insistent on keeping Barron Trump's life private. "I teach him, I explain to him so he knows what's going on," she said. "He's taking it very well. I keep him balanced and just have him a childhood as normal as possible. And he's enjoying his school and his sports. He's a great athlete. And I just want to have him out of the spotlight for now."

8. He's super-tall.

We previously told you that Barron Trump towers at least 2-3 inches over his father. Since Donald Trump claims to be between 6'2" and 6'3", and Barron Trump is 2-3 inches taller, that means Barron Trump is anywhere from 6'4" to 6'6". Impressive!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, photographer and publicist whose work has been featured in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.