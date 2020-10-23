Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex Aubrey O’Day Alleges Ivanka Trump Is A ‘Lesbian On The Low’, Spills Tea On Trump Family

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day is comin’ in HOT with the Trump family tea.

The singer took to Twitter during the last presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to spill some seriously juicy secrets about the Trump family.

If you’re wondering how O’Day got all the dirt on the Trumps, it’s because she and Donald Trump Jr. were rumored to have an affair, which is still one of the most mind-boggling couplings in all of history.

While she alleged many things about the Trump family (we’ll get to all of those allegations later), one of the claims that stuck out was about Donald Trump’s favorite child of all time, Ivanka Trump.

Is Ivanka Trump a lesbian?

According to Aubrey O’Day, Ivanka Trump is “a lesbian on the low.” In a since-deleted tweet that was screenshotted by a fan before O’Day took it down, O’Day made a bold claim about Ivanka’s sexuality and fans were pretty amused/baffled at the accusation.

I’m sorry, but Ivanka is not allowed to be a lesbian. Straight people have to keep her. — Sharon Kingsley (@shrnkngsly) October 23, 2020

What else did Aubrey O’Day say about the Trumps?

When I tell you to sit back and grab some popcorn while this Trump family trainwreck unfolds, I’m not kidding.

O’Day also alleged that “Don Jr. HATES his father” and that Eric Trump had sex with “Miss Universe on the Apprentice board room table while with his now-wife.”

She also claims to have texts of Don Jr. telling her how Barron Trump misbehaves constantly and “that they were on the private jet and Barron didn’t like his food so he threw his plate across the plane at the attendant.”

All together now: OOF!

“I’d been wondering why she hasn’t done this,” one fan tweeted. “She dated him years ago and has to have a lot of tea to spill about them. Figured she was waiting for a payday though.”

While all the adults in the Trump family are fair game to be subjected to this kind of drama, one fan pointed out that O’Day should’ve left Barron out of it.

“This is all great, except for the part about Barron. I think it’s a little unfair to judge literal children for being brought up by awful parents,” they wrote.

“He also shows clear signs of being on the spectrum to me, so maybe we could refrain from shaming him. But everyone else... let’s go!”

Before the debate started, she also tweeted out that she has “so many receipts” on how Don Jr. hated his father, which is a stark contradiction to how Don Jr. portrays his love for his dad to the public.

She also alleged that Donald Trump got COVID from “cheating on his wife [Melania]” with “Hope [Hicks] outbreak a**.”

bro, if the orange man acts like he got covid from gold star family’s one more time.. you got covid when u were cheating on your wife with hopes outbreak ass. @realDonaldTrump #Debates2020 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 23, 2020

When did Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. date?

Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. were actually rumored to have an affair after meeting on the set of The Apprentice in 2011; Don Jr. was married to his wife, Vanessa, at the time.

Don Jr. “pursued [Aubrey]. It was him who chased her,” a source said at the time.

“He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving," the source added. "I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.”

For years their affair was just a rumor; however, in 2019, O’Day called Don Jr. her “soulmate” and delivered a public message to him while filming MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

“I’m sending the message out to you, Don,” she says. “Drop Kimberly, she’s crazy-looking. The White House f****** little fiasco is about to be over, so why don’t you come join me in the Ex on the Beach house?”

Now that Aubrey’s spilled all the Trump tea, here are some more interesting tidbits about Aubrey O’Day.

What is Aubrey O’Day’s age?

Aubrey O’Day was born on February 11, 1984, which makes her a 36-year-old Aquarius.

When did Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D date?

Aubrey O’Day famously dated Jersey Shore star Pauly D for about a year. The pair met in 2016 when they were filming the reality show, Famously Single. The split for good in 2017.

“They’re so happy that I’m not in that relationship anymore and so am I,” Pauly D said of his Jersey Shore family and their feelings about his relationship with O’Day.

The 40-year-old DJ also admitted he was shocked when he found out about O’Day and Don Jr.’s affair.

“I found out when the world found out, it was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy,’ ” he said.

“Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet," he added. "I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation.”

What is Aubrey O’Day’s net worth?

Aubrey O’Day’s net worth is reportedly around $4 million.

