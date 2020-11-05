Can Donald Trump Run In 2024 If He Loses The Election?

It has undoubtedly been the longest week in the history of time as the entire country anxiously awaits the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in the polls, and it’s just a matter of time before we find out who the president of the United States will be for the next four years.

If Joe Biden wins, America can rest easy knowing that we don’t have to deal with someone who tweets more often than does ... well, anything else.

However, since that would mean that Trump would be a one-term president, everyone is wondering the same thing:

Can Donald Trump run in 2024?

Yes, Trump can technically run for president again in 2024 if he loses the 2020 election, and it’s all explained in the 22nd Amendment.

If Biden wins, do you think @realDonaldTrump will run in 2024? Discuss... — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) November 5, 2020

What does the 22nd Amendment say?

Section 1 of the 22nd Amendment, which was passed by Congress in 1947 and ratified by the states in 1951, officially reads:

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once. But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President, when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term.”

In other words, if Trump loses the 2020 election, then he technically can run for president again in 2024, since he would have only served one term (2016-2020).

Recently, Steve Bannon predicted Trump would run again in 2024 if he loses to Biden.

Bannon — who was arrested and charged with fraud after funneling over a million dollars from donors of the Build the Wall campaign in August — offered his two cents about Trump running again if he loses to Biden.

"I'll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he's going to run for re-election in 2024," he said.

"You're not going to see the end of Donald Trump," Bannon threatened.

Have any other presidents served two terms non-consecutively?

Believe it or not, this has happened before.

President Grover Cleveland is the only president in American history to successfully win elections that were not back-to-back.

Cleveland won the presidential election in 1884, then lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888. He ran again in 1892 and won.

When will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential election?

Even though Election Day has come and gone, we’re still unsure of who the winner of the 2020 presidential race is, as ballots are still being counted in some states (we’re looking at you, Nevada).

