5 Weird Facts About Hank Siemers, Melania Trump's Rumored Boyfriend

Apparently, there could be more trouble in paradise than we realize at the White House as rumors abound that the First Lady has a boyfriend.

Rumors started circulating in 2017 that First Lady Melania Trump was having a longtime affair with Henry "Hank" Siemers, the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower.

Novelist Monica Byrne was the first to blow the whistle with a string of tweets accusing Melania of the affair — and of President Donald Trump knowing about it. They've since been deleted, but Perez Hilton has the thread posted to his site.

One of Byrne's tweets read, "Hi @realDonaldTrump! We're all wondering if your wife @MelaniaTrump is having an affair with the head of security at Tiffanys or nah?" Another reads, "But here it is: word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby."

Who is Hank Siemers, Melania Trump's rumored boyfriend?

Here are some things we've learned about First Lady Melania Trump's rumored boyfriend (and pictures of Hank Siemers to boot):

The President and the First Lady Melania might have been on their way to a divorce.

A former White House staffer even claimed that divorce papers for the first family were signed, but the divorce was put on hold when he won the election. The theory states that they had to renegotiate the agreement. She's imprisoned in that marriage for as long as he's president.

However, these claims turned out to be false and Melania's representatives also denied the rumors.

Trump knows about Melania's affair.

Byrne tweeted that Trump knew about Siemers and was totally okay with it. This might explain why Melania didn't bat an eyelash over those "grab her by the p***y" remarks during the 2016 election.

Rumor has it that Melania stayed at the Trump Tower in New York City (versus moving to the White House right away when Trump first did after he was elected) to stay close to her boyfriend.

A former employee of The Apprentice, Noel Casler, backs up this claim. In a tweet from September 2019, Casler wrote, “Melania didn’t live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transport on ‘Apprentice’ finales and her pick-up was not on 5th Ave.”

Melania didn’t live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transpo on ‘Apprenctice’ Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 8, 2019

Siemers is kind of a hunk.

Judging from the pictures of the First Lady's rumored boyfriend, he's not bad on the eyes. Even with a fruity cocktail in his hand, Trump did a good job picking her side-piece. He's like a real-life Mr. Clean, only tanner. Well done.

Where does Hank Siemers work? Well, he's got a cozy job (and likes to stay fit).

Siemers' official title is the Vice President of Global Retail Security of Tiffany & Co., so he's not just the guy guarding the big doors. And, apparently, that was a somewhat recent promotion that happened not long after Trump got elected.

He has a pretty impressive career and background.

Only the best for Melania, right? Hank was not only promoted to VP, but he's also held leadership roles with Barnes & Noble, Pergament Home Centers, and Caldor over the course of his 27+ years in loss prevention.

He has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from St. John’s University. And if things ever go sour with Hank, well, there's always Justin Trudeau, right?

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 2017 and was updated with the latest information.