Man Who Planned On Kidnapping Joe Biden And Kamala Harris And ‘Executing’ Them On Live TV Arrested

Yikes, this is really scary.

A man named James Dale Reed was busted by the Secret Service after leaving a threatening note on the front door of a family’s house who had Biden/Harris campaign signs on their front lawn.

The note, which is graphically disturbing, described a scheme in which the man said he was going to kidnap Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just one month before the most important election in American history.

Here’s what we know about the Biden/Harris kidnapping plot.

On Oct. 4, James Dale Reed was captured on a doorbell cam leaving a note on the front door of a family’s house in a Maryland neighborhood.

'We are the ones your children have nightmares about': A Maryland man has been charged with threatening to kidnap and kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: "We are the ones with those scary guns," James Dale Reed wrote in a note left outside a house with Biden-Harris campaign signs… pic.twitter.com/FkN71kH2FG — Alexxx (@alexxxfal) October 21, 2020

Reed reportedly left a note threatening the Biden/Harris supporters, with part of the note reading, “We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about.”

The note also detailed a graphic scheme to “sodomize” Kamala Harris and “beat Grandpa Biden” before “executing them on national television.”

A neighbor who viewed the door cam footage recognized Reed, which helped authorities nail down the perpetrator.

After Reed was interviewed at his home on Oct. 13, he originally denied ever writing or leaving the letter.

However, two days later, Reed admitted that he was behind the threatening note. He was arrested and could face up to five years in jail if convicted.

Maryland’s District Attorney responds:

Robert K. Hur, the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, said, “We take these types of threats extremely seriously. Such threats to commit violence are illegal and have no place in our democracy, and we will hold accountable those who make them.”

“We are grateful for the assistance of the City of Frederick Police Department and to citizens who provided tips that ultimately led to Mr. Reed’s arrest and these federal charges,” he added.

This isn’t the first foiled kidnapping plan headed by a Trump supporter in recent weeks.

Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, was the target of a similar plan that was foiled by the FBI earlier this month.

At least 13 men plotted to kidnap and execute Whitmer, but thankfully the FBI were able to step in before the plan could be carried out.

“I knew this job would be hard,” Whitmer said after the men were arrested. “But I’ll be honest, I never could have imagined anything like this.”

This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop. https://t.co/EWkNQx3Ppx — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 17, 2020

Not long after the news of the thwarted scheme broke, Donald Trump continued his hateful rhetoric toward Whitmer, telling a crowd of his supporters who were chanting “lock her up” to “lock them all up.”

“This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop,” Whitmer tweeted.

