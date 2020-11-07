Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 8, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Moon is in Leo all day.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Famous Life Path 5s include model Christie Brinkley, actress Courtney Cox, and singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Life Path 5 may not be ruled by the Sun, but it definitely has a vibe that's similar to the Leo zodiac sign.

Sunday, it's a good day to set an intention that you want to carry out over the next week.

Ask yourself what you have not finished that can be done by this time next week?

What areas of your life have been under-developed?

How can you bring control back into your life through time management?

You may feel like seeking freedom on Sunday, but perhaps taking a more controlled approach is best for now.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, November 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Don't be so hard on yourself for procrastinating. You may not be ready to take on all this extra responsibility without a game plan in place.

The King of Swords reversed is like an S.O.S. for you to slow it down and give yourself a minute to collect your thoughts.

You may not know what to do and when, but that's why creating some sort of structure is important for you to do right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You have so much going for you, but how to use all that you have to offer the world can be confusing.

It's not like life gave you an instruction booklet on how to be successful in steps.

You're figuring all this out on your own, which is tough to do. You will figure it out with time, but it's OK to wonder what is best to try right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's sad when you can't be with the people you love in the way that you'd like to be.

You may be experiencing the sadness that comes from heartbreak due to separation right now. It's not easy when you feel lonely or miss someone so much.

What can you do to help make this waiting period a happy memory that you share?

Perhaps send a postcard or a sweet note through the mail to bridge the distance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

How do you feel about change? The Knight of Swords reveals that things are not going to remain the same for too much longer, so when it becomes time for you to transition remind yourself that this is how life works.

Change is what keeps things in motion. It allows you to let go of what is no longer meant to be in your life and gives you a chance to invite more of what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands, reversed

How do you handle criticism? Sometimes people say things ina way that you don't like, but their intentions can be to help you.

You may think that there's a lot of negativity being aimed at you right now.

It's always a good idea to find where the nugget of wisdom lies.

Even when a fool speaks there's a grain of wisdom within it. Try to see what you can use to your benefit then leave the rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords, reversed

Do something special for yourself or with a loved one. Now that the energy has begun to settle it's time to do something with your time.

You aren't dealing with as many obstacles, and it can feel odd to have the freedom to do as you want without a challenge at every turn.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Cups, reversed

The time has come for you to let go of what was and start replacing those negative thoughts with what is.

You are ready to shed the past and move on to a brighter future.

So even your language about who you were or what you used to experience can start to be replaced with who you are now and who you are becoming.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You get a fresh start. You have the second chance you were asking for.

You can stop worrying that things won't work out because you are hitting the reset button.

Things are going to look up and you will feel so good about the progress you have made.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When you are still dealing with the past, perhaps a mess you did not make, it can be so draining emotionally, physically, and mentally.

With the Chariot tarot card, you are being encouraged to hang in there even though it feels like you're managing impossible things.

You may not feel like you'll ever survive, but you will. Time is your friend. Trust it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You can be so nice, and when you have a chance to open your heart and share kindness with others, you bring out the best in people.

The Queen of Wands, reversed is a sign that you want to wear your heart on your sleeve.

So, why not? Show your sweet side without holding back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

There's a new beginning and you are so ready for it.

You have been longing to break out of a routine and try something you've never done before.

You have been feeling held back, but this is your time.

The only thing that you need to avoid is rushing too far ahead without taking moments to reflect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles

You are being super careful with this process and it's going to pay off for you.

You have to make sure that each detail in place is just right, but this is for a great purpose!

You are being responsible and mature with all that's been entrusted to you, which is the right thing to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.