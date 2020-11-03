Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 4, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 4, 2020.

Set a goal for yourself on Wednesday. Make a plan to take the lead and initiate a project that scares you.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader, which gives us all an extra boost of energy. So, why not apply yours toward greatness?

We may not strike luck easily on Wednesday, but tomorrow's astrology says we can work hard for what we want and get it, too.

Look at the lessons we learn from 1 — the Leader in numerology who is tenacious and driven. They let nothing get in their way.

The warning we need comes from the tarot. 1 can be associated with the Fool card.

He rushes toward his journey having packed very little.

Worst of all, he doesn't listen to others as he rushes out the door.

So, for Wednesday, it's a good time to find strike a balance — lead but listen.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, November 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles, reversed

The number 8 signifies power, while Pentacles represents money. But, today, your tarot card is reversed which can mean you are going to sustain some form of loss.

This can be financial but it may also be in the form of things that you would trade for money such as your skills or your time.

You may not feel empowered right now. You may feel like you have to manage to stay afloat, but this is a temporary situation that can change at any time. Stay diligent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles, reversed

The number 5 in the tarot symbolizes changes. Pentacles can be about work and it may also represent money.

While reversed, certain changes you've experienced recently are starting to come to an end. You may have been enduring too many fluctuations that hurt your progress, but now that stability is returning, you can rebuild.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The Knight in the tarot can be a sign of conquering something or that you are in control of your life in some way. The Knight is a fighter or a warrior; his armor represents a shield of protection over your life.

Pentacles can have to do with gains, but today your card is reversed. You may be fighting a losing battle and need to just allow this situation to rest and return to do something else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

The Page is a learner. He is young. He's a student who is working hard to establish himself. He may also play the role of a messenger.

Cups signifies emotions, so here you may receive word from someone about a matter that is serious for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands, reversed

The number 2 in the tarot means balance and harmony. The 2 in a reading can signify that you are at a crossroads and you need to make a decision about what you want with your life.

Wands are a beginning, but this card is reversed. You are at a place where you need to pause and not add anything new to your plate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You may be overthinking and worrying about something you cannot change. The Temperance tarot card represents the continual turning over an idea that brings anxiety due to not being resolved.

This is not good for your health and can cause you to lose sleep. Don't let worry hold you back from your dreams. There's still time to reach your dreams.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun tarot is ruled by Leo, and this is a positive sign for you today. You are in a positive position. No matter what difficulties come your way, you land on your feet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is about the trouble that comes to you suddenly.

You may not expect what happens today. It can be something that's easy to fix such as a flat tire or an item that has decided to stop working. But being caught off guard may happen today, so you need to be prepared to respond quickly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands

The number 4 in the tarot means management and it can signify that you are taking care of a project or a situation to the best of your ability.

With the Wands being involved, you may be having to manage a new project at work or in the process of starting a new endeavor that requires your full attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

The High Priestess is part of the Major Arcana, so this involves your personal feelings. You may be feeling a loss of intuitiveness right now.

You may be learning to become comfortable with your life and the silence that you're experiencing within it. This can feel energetically inactive, but wait things out as your sense of self can return to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon is a symbol of hidden things.

Ruled by Pisces, this can be an emotional vibe you're picking up and not able to put your finger on it right now.

You may not want to ignore what you're sensing. Instead of running away, face your fears.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

The knight is about charging ahead and applying your energy to tackle a problem with courage. In tarot, wands symbolize new beginnings.

You are likely going to pursue a vision for your life and it will require your time and focus. You may not wish to do dedicated but it's the only way that this situation will work out best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.