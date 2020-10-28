Did Lily James And Chris Evans Have An Affair? Details About Their Rumored Summer Romance

Cinderella actress Lily James has found herself in some seriously hot water this month, particularly after pictures of her smooching her very married The Pursuit of Love director, Dominic West, made the rounds.

It was also rumored that James had an affair with her Rebecca co-star Armie Hammer, which subsequently ended his decade-long marriage to his wife, Elizabeth Chambers — we’ll get to that later.

And now, after refusing to answer a question about her summer tryst with Captain America star Chris Evans — which may have happened while she was still with her boyfriend at the time, Matt Smith — fans are all wondering the same thing: did Lily James and Chris Evans have an affair?

Lily James and Chris Evans affair rumors:

Let’s investigate.

Are Chris Evans and Lily James together?

This whole fiasco dates back to July of this year.

Unseen images of Lily James and Chris Evans leaving the back door of the Corinthia Hotel 3 months ago #exclusive #lilyjames #chrisevans pic.twitter.com/xUsT25i8Fg — Jesal Parshotam (@therealjesal) October 26, 2020

Evans and James were spotted in London on July 4 sharing a cab together after coming home from a private club. The couple reportedly arrived at Evans’ hotel together, but entered the building separately.

A few days after the couple’s initial sighting, Chris and Lily were spotted on an ice cream date while lounging around on the grass in a London park.

In a recent interview, when James was asked about her rumored romance with Captain America, she played coy and refused to answer.

“No comment,” she said, adding, “I couldn’t confess to breaking laws, you know.”

When did Lily James and Matt Smith start dating?

Lily James and Matt Smith started dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in England.

They dated for five years, and reportedly split “for good” in December of 2019; however, they were spotted together multiple times in since initial reports of their breakup.

In May, it was reported that the couple had rekindled their romance and were shacking up in their house together.

However, in October, a source revealed that the two called it quits for good this time — which would mean that James was still dating Smith when she was gallivanting around London with Chris Evans.

“Lily and Matt were a picture-perfect couple for years but there are just some differences they haven’t been able to get past," the source said.

“They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other," the source added.

“But unfortunately it just isn’t working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives. They adore each other and want to stay friends but as far as their romance goes, she has told ­everyone it’s over for good," they revealed.

Is Lily James the reason Armie Hammer’s marriage ended?

Oof. Here’s where it gets messy ... well, messier.

Lily James was rumored to have also had an affair with Armie Hammer while they were filming the 2019 film, Rebecca.

Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reportedly found passionate text messages from someone named “Adeline” around the time they filmed the movie together. James was often referred to as “Adeline” on the call sheet.

"She was not subtle. And he was into it, no doubt about it,” a source said of their close co-star relationship.

“She was touching him constantly, giving him long smoldering looks.”

"While he was filming, he chose to have weeks away in the English countryside instead of returning to see his family who were also in the UK,” the source added. “This is all very typical of him."

“Elizabeth was devastated, heartbroken,” a source said of their split. “But they had 13 wonderful years together. She wasn’t about to throw away her marriage for one indiscretion.”

“She is an amazing woman. She doesn’t deserve this,” the source added. “You couldn’t ask for a more stunning devoted wife and she’s a great mom to their two little ones.”

Lily James and Dominic West’s affair went viral.

And here’s where it gets even messier!

James and her The Pursuit of Love director, Dominic West, were caught kissing in Italy earlier this month, which is all fine and dandy, right?

Wrong! West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald for over a decade.

After news of the affair broke, West rushed home and issued a statement about his relationship, posing with his wife in front of their home with a piece of paper that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.”

Who has Chris Evans dated?

Chris Evans has had his fair share of famous relationships.

The What’s Your Number actor dated 7th Heaven star Jessica Biel from 2001 - 2006. He’s also rumored to have had short-lived flings with Kristin Cavallari, Christina Ricci, Kate Bosworth, Amy Smart, Ashleey Greene, and Sandra Bullock.

He also dated Parenthood actress Minka Kelly on and off from 2007 - 2013.

And then there’s his most famous relationship to date, which happens to involve his Gifted co-star, Jenny Slate.

When did Chris Evans and Jenny Slate break up?

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans started dating after meeting on the set of their 2016 movie, Gifted. However, after about a year of dating, the two split in 2017.

Slate opened up about her relationship with Evans in a candid interview, reiterating the fact that they were just “two really, really different people”:

“Chris is a very, very famous person. For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon. “This is what I needed to do to feel normal. To be alone.”

Did Chris Evans and Lily Collins date?

Chris Evans and Emily In Paris star Lily Collins were rumored to have dated in 2015 after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in 2015.

What is Lily James’ net worth?

Lily James’ net worth is reportedly around $4 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.