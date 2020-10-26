Is Lily James The Reason Why Armie Hammer’s Marriage Ended? Details About Their Rumored Affair

The Lily James scandal just got a whole lot juicier.

Earlier this month, actress Lily James was spotted kissing The Pursuit of Love director Dominic West, which uncorked a huge can of worms, considering West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.

Now, rumors that James was the reason her fellow Rebecca costar, Armie Hammer, and his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, called it quits have been running rampant through the rumor mill.

Are the rumors about a Lily James Armie Hammer affair true?

A source alleged that Lily James is responsible for Armie Hammer’s divorce from his partner of over thirteen years, Elizabeth Chambers.

Chambers reportedly found “passionate text messages” from a woman whose name was “Adeline” in Hammer’s phone.

James was reportedly referred to as “Adeline” on the call sheet on the set of their 2019 film, Rebecca.

"She was not subtle. And he was into it, no doubt about it,” a source said of their close co-star relationship.

“She was touching him constantly, giving him long smoldering looks.”

"While he was filming, he chose to have weeks away in the English countryside instead of returning to see his family who were also in the UK,” the source added. “This is all very typical of him."

When did Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers get divorced?

Hammer and Chambers announced their plans to divorce in July of 2020, although Hammer has said that they had been separated since January.

“Elizabeth was devastated, heartbroken,” a source said. “But they had 13 wonderful years together. She wasn’t about to throw away her marriage for one indiscretion.”

“She is an amazing woman. She doesn’t deserve this,” the source added. “You couldn’t ask for a more stunning devoted wife and she’s a great mom to their two little ones.”

Hammer opened up about his divorce to British GQ in September this year.

"It was a very complicated, intense situation, with big personalities all locked in a little tiny place....I’d never dealt with anything like that before in my life, so I didn’t have the tools,” he said.

“It was just this thing that snuck up on everybody. I don’t think I handled it very well. I think, to be quite frank, I came very close to completely losing my mind," Hammer added.

Lily James and Dominic West’s kissing pics stunned the world.

Armie Hammer isn’t the first married man James has reportedly gotten close with on set.

She and Dominic West, who happens to be the director of the TV mini-series The Pursuit of Love, which she stars in, were photographed engaging in some serious PDA in Rome, Italy earlier in October.

The situation was reminiscent of the whole Kristen Stewart/Rupert Sanders scandal that rocked Hollywood in 2012; however, Sanders split from his wife, Liberty Ross, in 2014 because of the fiasco. West is still with his wife, Catherine FitzGerald.

In fact, once news of the Lil James scandal broke, West flew home to be with his wife, and they issued a joint statement on the status of their marriage amid the scandal.

“Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together,” West said to reporters in front of his and Catherine’s home.

Who is Lily James’ boyfriend?

It doesn’t look like James is currently anyone; however, she’s been linked to some pretty famous names in the past, including The Crown’s Matt Smith and Captain America actor Chris Evans.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.