Meet Charles Martin, Star Of Netflix’s Hit Series ‘Emily In Paris’

Emily In Paris was released to Netflix on October 2, 2020 and nobody can stop obsessing over its insanely talented cast. It's about a girl named Emily, played by Lily Collins, who moves to Paris, obviously, in hopes of pursuing a career and better life.

Charles Martins plays one of Emily's love interests, Mathieu, in the show. Yet another love triangle brought to you by Darren Starr, who also created Younger and Sex and the City. His on-screen talent, charisma, and good looks make us want to know more about him.

Who is Charles Martin from Emily in Paris?

Charles Martins is an actor who's starred in a total of eleven television series and short films. In addition to Emily In Paris, he's made appearances in Versailles, Virgin, Les Falaises, Plus belle la vie, Sex and the City, Lucia’s Automaton, The Offer, Erie Road, Love Monkey, and G.

He’s 6 feet tall, or rather, 6 feet and 3/4 of an inch tall. And he's fluent in both English and French. Other skills include, but are not limited to, tennis, football, and swimming.

His acting talents extend beyond television and film.

Martins also worked as a commercial actor for Diesel Fuel For Life and Stand Up To Cancer. As a voice actor, he’s made appearances in two art documentaries, Equilibre Homme Femme and Le Bonheur Au Travail.

In 2017 he directed the web series, Flatwhitestories. In 2016, he worked on the web series Dimsum Academy, directed by Fred Testot.

What agency is Martins represented by?

He’s signed with Donatienne Grizard at Agent Agitateur. Fret not. Charles Martins is not alone! Kamel Abdelli, Montassar Alaya, Johnny Amaro, Féodor Atkine, David Atrakchi, Yassine Azzouz, George Babluani, Nicolas Beaucaire, M’Barek Belkouk, Afif Ben Badra, Adel Bencherif, Khalid Berkouz, Arnaud Binard, and Victor Boccard are also represented by Agent Agitatuer.

He donated his hair to the SolidHair Association.

On October 12, 2017, Martins posted a photo of himself holding a ponytail of his own cut-off hair. Two children, grinning ear to ear, huddle together in the background of the photo. "Donnez vos cheveux @association_solidhair et soutenez la subvention de prothèse capillaires pour les personnes atteintes de cancer et en difficulté financière ! Ça fait pas mal en plus." He wrote, which in English translates to: Donate your hair @association_solidhair and support the hair prosthesis grant for people with cancer and in financial difficulty! It doesn't hurt too.

SolidHair is a French organization that collects strands of hair more than 25cm long and sells them to wigmakers. They assist people with cancer who are also struggling financially in purchasing hair prostheses.

When he had downtime from shooting Emily In Paris, he made commericals in Paris.

On October 6, 2020, Martins posted a commercial he starred in, directed, and edited himself to his personal Instagram account. "Hey guys." He wrote, "Here is a quick commercial I created last year running around Paris with my camera. I shot this on July, a few weeks before #emilyinparis started shooting and I even knew about it... Themed around Paris and its stunning beauty, I thought I'd drop it here. Later peeps and have a good day."

It's clearly an advertisement for the water bottle company, Squirme. In the video, Martins drinks from several different water bottles in the colors of True Blue, Surf Blue, Yellow, Mint Green, and Anthra.

Charles Martins has his own film production company called Drops Films.

Drops Films exclusively produces content for social media. Scroll through their Instagram feed, and you'll come across clips of the French actress, Hélène de Fougerolles, the Estonian model, Nina K, and the British-Somalian award-winning boxer, Ramla Ali.

