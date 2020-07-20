Did Jessica Biel Give Birth To A Second Child? Inside New Claims She Has Second Son With Justin Timberlake

Congratulations, we think?

The last time Justin Timberlake was in the gossip pages, it was because he was allegedly caught "canoodling" with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, at a bar in New Orleans. After the former boy-bander went on a mea culpa press tour, exalting his wife and apologizing to her, we didn't hear very much from the Hollywood couple after that.

Then, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the way we heard about — and reported on — celebrities changed with it.

So it was quite shocking (but also not, given how low-key many A-listers have been amid the coronavirus) to hear Timberlake's wife, actress Jessica Biel, may have become a mother again while on lockdown!

Did Jessica Biel secretly give birth to a second child with Justin Timberlake?

She reportedly gave birth to her second son early last week.

According to a report, Biel gave birth to her second son with Timberlake — whose name has not yet been revealed — and the couple is holed up in Big Sky, Montana, where they've been since the beginning of the pandemic. What's more, Biel's mother Kimberley is also reportedly staying with the couple until Sunday, July 19, 2020, which has also led people to believe that Biel did, indeed, give birth.

The actress hasn't shared any "full-body" shots of herself on Instagram since March 2020.

Another thing that's leading people to believe that the actress did, indeed, have another child is that she hasn't shared any full body shots to her Instagram account since March of 2020. In that last shared full body shot, too, she's only seen wearing a loose robe. If it is true that she gave birth to her second child this month, she would have been four months pregnant at the time the photo was taken.

The couple already has one son.

In addition to this second "secret child," the couple already share one son — five-year-old Silas Randall. Biel and Timberlake began dating in 2007, and tied the knot in 2012. Naturally, since the pandemic began, the Timberlakes — like every other parent — have become full-time parents to their son. “We’re doing good. We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that we … just, 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake joked in a radio interview.

Did Justin Timberlake hint at the second child in a recent Instagram post?

Now that the cat — or, more accurately, the baby — is out of the bag, fans are wondering if perhaps the Timberlake's made reference to the child on social media. And according to some fans, a black-and-white photo that Timberlake posted — which you can see below — was that exact "hint" that they were looking for. "TBT — summer's gonna look a little different this year," he wrote. While, on the surface, it looked like he was referring to the pandemic, now it seems like maybe he was referring to his alleged second baby boy.

If the rumors are true, that means that Biel was pregnant when Timberlake was caught stepping out with Alisha Wainwright.

On November 22, 2019, Timberlake was caught "canoodling" — or, more accurately, holding hands — with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in an upcoming film. If the rumors about Biel giving birth to her second child are true, that means she was about 6 weeks along in her pregnancy at the time the scandal took place. Ultimately, Timberlake said he was drunk when the cheating scandal first took place, that he was "embarrassed" about what happened, and that he was deeply sorry to his family for the embarrassment. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," he said.

Neither Biel nor Timberlake have commented about the birth of their second son.

As of this writing, neither Biel nor Timberlake have commented about the birth of their second son. However, we'll definitely keep you posted if that changes.

If the rumors are, indeed, true, congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.