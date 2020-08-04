Turns out, they may not be DUNZO.

Did my alarm go off yet? Because I must be dreaming! Kristin Cavallari posted a picture of herself getting cozy with Stephen Colletti, who she famously dated when the two were budding reality stars on MTV’s hit show Laguna Beach, and fans everywhere are going nuts at the prospect of a reunion between the two former lovebirds.

Is Kristin Cavallari dating Stephen Colletti again?

You know what they say — a picture is worth a thousand words. Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti look extremely cozy in an Instagram picture Kristin uploaded to the social media platform on August 4, fueling rumors that the couple are back together.

“2004 or 2020?!” Kristin captioned the sweet snap, which shows her sitting on the former One Tree Hill actor’s lap.

While it’s unclear whether the former Laguna Beach lovers are officially back together, it’s very possible that the pair rekindled their relationship. After all, Kristin and ex-husband Jay Cutler announced that they were getting divorced in April of 2020, and from the looks of Colletti’s Instagram page, it doesn’t look like he is currently involved with anyone.

When did Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti first date?

Kristin and Stephen were basically the First Reality Television Couple of the early 2000s. Who could forget the love triangle between Stephen, Kristin, and The Hills alum Lauren Conrad and the high school drama that played out in front of our very own eyes every week?

Kristin and Stephen’s relationship definitely had its ups and downs throughout the first season of Laguna Beach. From their sweet and romantic beach outings to their full blown fights in Mexico, their relationship was passionate — to say the very least.

However, fans could never get enough of the ebbs and flows of their relationship, and their shocking reunion is legit throwing fans into a meltdown.

What are fans saying about Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti?

Naturally, fans and fellow celebs alike are going absolutely bonkers over the prospect of Stephen and Kristin rekindling their relationship nearly sixteen years after they broke up.

“What does it mean, Kristin?!” one fan wrote on her Instagram photo, while another said, “We needed this. Thank you.”

Even Jersey Shore alum Snooki couldn’t contain her excitement over the picture. “Omg I am here for this [fire emojis],” she exclaimed.

Twitter users also went wild over the sweet snap. “Kristin Cavallari just posted a pic on insta with Laguna love Stephen Colletti and let me tell you I am here for this,” one excited user wrote, while another chimed in with, “Kristin posted a photo with Stephen...shooketh.”

Kristin Cavallari just posted a pic on insta with Laguna love Stephen Colletti and let me tell you I am here for this. — Jay Bird (@jaykinney) August 4, 2020

While again, neither Kristin nor Stephen have commented on the rumors that they are back together, it’s safe to say that this is the romantic reunion reality television lovers — and to be honest, everyone who wants a little bit of good news — needs in 2020.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.