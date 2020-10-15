How Old Is Emily In 'Emily In Paris?' Lily Collins Reveals Her Age; Internet Explodes

Emily In Paris was released to Netflix on October 2, 2020, and nobody can stop obsessing over its insanely talented cast. It's about a girl named Emily, played by Lily Collins, who moves to Paris, obviously, in hopes of pursuing a career and better life.

Fans can also not stop obsessing over answering the question:

What age is Emily from Emily in Paris?

In an attempt to put the rumors to rest, Lily Collins addressed the question to the public, but the public didn't like what they heard. Commence Internet explosion. She's how old?!

"I don't believe we've ever given [Emily] a specific 'number' for her age, but I believe that she's pretty fresh out of college," Collins said in an interview. "Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she's like, 22-ish." She's had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss. She's a smart cookie and really innovative — and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does. She's gone to school for this, and she's completed internships. However, she's not the person who traveled during college. She was really, really focused on her jobs in the Midwest, and I don't think she's been abroad."

22 years old with "enough professional experience." Ha! Not in this economy.

Fans were, predictably, outraged.

if emily in emily in paris is 22 i am 10 — claudia (@interseismic) October 15, 2020

What do the fans have to say about Lily Collins's assessment Emily's age?

One fan tweeted, "The circumstances for Emily in Paris keep getting more cuckoo. At 22 I was not being offered jobs in Paris. I was waking up at 6am to throw up after going out on a Tuesday night & panicking to try & find the dress pants I could wear to work that smelled the least like cigarettes."

"Um ⁦@lilycollins⁩," tweeted another, "I'm not sure how to tell you this but a 22 year old with a master's degree AND relevant work experience is either a genius who graduated college at 18 or is lying about her age."

Lily Collins's response does seem a little unrealistic.

It's obvious that the writers did not agree on a number, mainly because Lily Collins' response was so unrealistic. Most people in their early 20s are struggling to learn how to put their life together. Landing a near-perfect, senior manager marketing job right out of college is not your typical "20-something" experience though, of course, there are exceptions.

Lily Collins, however, is ridiculously successful for her age.

Maybe that's where her naïveté comes from? Collins started her professional acting career in 1999 when she was wee little ten years old. By the age of 22, she starred in the hit television series 90210, The Blind Side, Priest, Abduction, and Tarzan. Certainly does help that she's the offspring of a Hollywood royalty: She's Phil Collin's daughter.

Her career didn’t stop there.

Before Emily In Paris, Collins appeared in Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Okja, The Dig, Tolkien, To The Bone, and Rules Don’t Apply. Those "it’s a struggle to put on your 20-something-year-old pants in the morning" rules did not apply to Collins. Maybe they don’t apply to Emily, either.

Or maybe Lily Collins made an incorrect hypothesis, which is something everyone is guilty of every now and then.

How old is Lily Collins?

Lily Collins was born on March 18, 1989, which makes her a Pisces. Currently, she is 31 years old. According to the fans, she's probably a lot closer to Emily's real age than she realizes.

What is Lily Collins' net worth?

Lily Collins' Net Worth is $8 million dollars. But what about Emily? Maybe that question, along with her age, will be addressed in season 2. Hopefully, realistically.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.