Who Is Lily James' Boyfriend, Matt Smith? He's Pretty Famous In His Own Right

As we've seen already, there's something about a global pandemic that's really been bringing new celebrity couples out of the woodwork... and this time, it seems like it's bringing old flames together again, too.

Reportedly, Mamma Mia 2 star Lily James is back together with her ex Matt Smith again, and they may have even been quarantining together.

So who is Lily James' boyfriend, Matt Smith?

Here's what you need to know — though he's already pretty famous on his own.

Back in December, James and Smith split after five years together.

Despite the fact that they'd seemed pretty solid after spending so long together, in December 2019, reports first surfaced that James and Smith had broken up. At the time, a source close to the couple said that while they still loved each other, their hectic schedules were making it impossible for them to spend as much time together as they wanted.

“Things haven’t been right for a while, and a few months ago they decided to finally end it properly," the insider said. "It has been difficult because they have many mutual friends, so hopefully it will all stay civilised. But for now the relationship is formally off.”

There had been rumors that James was getting too close to her Mamma Mia 2 costar.

When news of their split was originally reported, there were rumors that James might have been getting flirty with Josh Dylan, who played one of her lovers in Mamma Mia 2. While filming was still going on, Smith was reportedly so concerned that he flew to the set to make sure nothing was really going on between them, which was one of the earliest signs that there were some cracks in the relationship.

Recently, they've been rumored to have rekindled their relationship and are back together.

Now, Smith and James are reportedly quarantining together five months after they broke up, according to an insider.

“Matt and Lily’s break-up was mostly because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other," the source said. "They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together. Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place."

They were first seen together in March.

These rumors first began earlier this spring, when they were seen on a walk together in London. The rumors died down after that but now, thanks to these latest reports, it sounds like they may have actually managed to rekindle things now that they have more time to spend together in person.

But who is Lily James' boyfriend? Smith has a pretty impressive resumé.

As famous as James is, Smith also has a few big projects under his belt, too. He's best known for playing The Doctor in Doctor Who for 54 episodes. Since then, his most prominent role has been in The Crown, where he plays Prince Philip to Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth. He and James do have a bit of an age difference to contend with between them; he is 37 while James is 31.

They first met on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

James and Smith first crossed paths when they both appeared in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which was released in 2016. James has said in an interview that he immediately impressed her with his talent.

"I couldn’t keep a straight face in any of his scenes because I thought he was so funny," she said. "It was just amazing and he totally improvised. I think most of my lines were cut whenever he was in a scene because I was just laughing."

