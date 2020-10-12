Lily James Caught Kissing Married Dominic West — Who Is His Wife, Catherine FitzGerald?

Still hoping that real life will not get more dramatic than television? Hate to break it to you, but you hoped wrong. Famous actor, Dominic West, was caught cheating — in public — on his wife, Catherine FitzGerald with much-younger actress Lily James. Yikes.

Who is Dominic West's wife, Catherine FitzGerald?

Catherine FitzGerald is an Irish landscape designer, gardener, and aristocrat. Desmond FitzGerald, her father, was the last Knight of Glin. She was born on May 18, 1971, which makes her a Taurus. She's the older sister of Honor and Nesta FitzGerald and the daughter of Olda Willes.

What is Dominic West's height?

Dominic West is 6 feet tall.

What is Dominic West's net worth?

$14 million is his net worth.

What is Catherine FitzGerald's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

Before her passion for plants, came her passion for literature. As a young girl, she aspired to be a writer or journalist. She’s best-known for redesigning the Hillsborough Castle Gardens, alongside her partner — or gardener — in crime, the famous landscape architect, Mark Lutyens.

When did Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West get married?

Catherine and Dominic married in June 2010.

On June 26, 2010, the two tied the knot at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which is actually located at the Glin Castle.

"The wedding was a real hoolie,’ Dominic said. "The whole village was involved, with Thomas Coolahan, the publican, postman and funeral director, running the bar with gusto."

Who are Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West's children?

Their oldest daughter, Dora, is thirteen years old. Their sons Senan, 12, and Francis, 11, are only a year apart. Their youngest daughter, Christabel, is seven years old. She is also the only child the two share together after making their wedding vows (which West decided to break.)

West has another daughter with his former girlfriend, Polly Aster. Martha is 22 years old.

The star of The Affair was caught having an affair — in real life.

Dominic West was spotted smooching Lily James, the star of Downton Abbey in Rome. Photographs of two sharing a passionate embrace with one another were leaked. Wearing a mask, but no wedding ring, it seems like West chooses to play by the rules, but not his wedding vows.

Looks like these two are all for mixing business with pleasure, as both are expected to star together in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of The Pursuit of Love.

Who is Lily James?

Lily James played Cinderella in Cinderella, Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, Debora in Baby Driver, and Young Donna in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also stars as Lady Rose MacClare in the television hit series, Downtown Abbey. She was born on April 5, 1989, which makes her an Aries. It also makes her 31 years old, which is 19 years younger than Sir Dominic West.

She recently broke up (for a second time) with Matt Smith, the star of Doctor Who.

Catherine's friends have her back post-cheating scandal.

Catherine fled to the arms of her friend for support. She even did the talking with the reporters on Catherine's behalf. In an interview, the un-named friend said, “Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated. I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them,” the friend told the publication.

She continued, “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue. She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”

