Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, Monday, October 26, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 26.

Venus is still in Virgo, but your love horoscope for Monday is affected most by the Moon and Sun and their astrological placements.

If you are looking for love that's spiritual, on Monday some zodiac signs may find what they are looking for due to the day's astrology and love horoscope forecast.

The Moon spends this Monday in spiritual Pisces, which gives an energy boost to water zodiac signs.

The Sun in Scorpio continues its transit through intensely passionate Scorpio.

The Moon and Sun in harmonizing zodiac signs bring a depth of character to people with planets in Scorpio (or individuals with birthdays born on the Libra-Scorpio cusp).

Together, the Sun and Moon elevate our insight and psychic awareness during Monday's love horoscope forecast.

When it comes to romance and how we react when falling in love may intensify.

Matters of the heart can be overcome by Aries zodiac signs, who struggle with fear of commitment.

Lovers with Taurus or Capricorn signs may sense their past life connection with each other, too.

Monday is a great day for love if the energy is used well.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are always honest with others, so be honest with yourself.

Today, you may struggle with a decision that relates to your love life. When you're not certain if you ought to be with a person, ask yourself what does your heart say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have a sweet and tender side to you, and sensuality is part of your needs in a relationship.

Today, you may need some of sensitivity to be shared toward you.

Empathy and concern, and if you don't get it from your partner it could be what causes you to wonder if there's something deeper wrong in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, love requires both structure and discipline, and at times it needs one more than the other.

Today, your loved one may need you to be the stronger one in the relationship.

Ask for what you can do to help. Initiate being the nurturer by showing care and concern when you can tell things aren't going easy for them today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, sometimes when you lose sight of who you are or why you should care about things in the world you need one person to help remind you what your purpose in life is.

Today, seek out confirmation of things that you have on your heart through friends, family, and even your higher power. There are signs all over that will encourage you to rediscover what you are about and what your heart wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may use money as a type of salve today to hide how you're truly feeling about your relationships.

If your love with a partner isn't working right now, you might focus more on the monetary side of the relationship because it provides a sense of security.

The thing is that to be in denial about how you really feel is to ignore what's going on in your heart. Try not to avoid the truth. Face it instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you like to live a life that's organized but somethings are not predictable.

You get to create the love and relationship that you want with someone by setting boundaries in place for yourself.

You may not always have the courage to say 'no' to a person for a date or that you'd like to break up with, but it's best to do what you know needs to be done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you know that there's a balance between living in the past and living in the future. Today, your love life requires you to consider both. You may have to address a past problem in your relationship.

A conflict can come up that requires you to give up something about yourself, and it may be a compromise you're unwilling to take.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when you're a friend with someone you give that person your all. You are loyal and expect the same in return. You may discover that something was being withheld from you, but probe further, fear could have been the real reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you don't mind working on problems in a relationship as long as you know that as a couple you're both doing your part. There's the potential for something great to form, but respect will need to be equally given on both parts of the relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you aren't afraid to learn new things especially if you know it will make your relationship stronger. You may sense that there's a reason for hesitation between a particular person you're interested in. If you've been ghosted recently, you may get a random text this week to reconnect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you have a generous side to you and you don't hold on to monetary things in the way others might because you value the relationship above all else. There may be a need to show that you're focus is on the relationship and your sincerity is truly genuine. Be more communicative about how you feel, and try not to compare yourself with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you have a strong desire to be in a committed relationship between two equals, and when you feel that your partner has tuned out a part of you wonders what went wrong. Show more respect this week to your significant other, perhaps by listening more and asking questions without assumption or judgment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.