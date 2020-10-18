Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, Monday, October 19, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 19.

On Monday, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. We are positive and optimistic. We see the good side of love.

The planet of love is met with good luck on Monday. Venus in Virgo harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday.

Love has the potential to be grounded and strong all day because Venus in Virgo harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn.

Singles who are looking can be realistic about their romantic expectations.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to rebirth, taboo topics, intimacy.

Today, you have an opportunity to break from emotional restrictions and enter a new state of freedom.

Own your ability to create a love that you want. If you're not happy with where you are now, then decide today that you'll make new choices so that it changes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to marriage, commitment, and partnerships. Surrender to love today, and the first step is to let go of your need to exercise control. You may lose a battle but in the end, with love, you win the war.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to daily duties, pets, and your health. For things to get better something has to change. If you're the one that's aware, then you can be the catalyst to growth in your love life and relationships. Take the high road and model what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to creativity, children, your spouse if you are married, and play. What you crave is a higher connection through loving interaction with others. Be the higher good and then you will attract those experiences into your life. It's a process. Be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to home and family, including your relationship with elders or people that you love and admire who were there for you as a child. You may have made mistakes after learning the wrong way to show love. But now that you're older, you can break what's dysfunctional and try to establish a new legacy in your family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to communication, short-term travel, and the relationships you have in your community. Be someone that takes initiative when it comes to love. Show kindness and exercise restraint when you feel angry. Being a good person only takes a little bit of effort, but it makes a huge difference.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to money, what you own, and how you feel about those matters. Aim to be happy, even if you don't have much to spend. Count your blessings and be open to receive more. If you expect that nothing good will come your way, you'll miss it when it does.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to your identity and self-confidence. Today, be a person who centers themselves on loving energy in and out of a relationship with others. You have an opportunity to hit the reset button and it could begin with forgiveness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to the past, karma, and hidden things. When you think of things that could have been it can cause you to feel grief. Let go of any unforgiveness you're experiencing. Letting go of your right to revenge is the first step to self-love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to friendships and interactions you have with others through work. Do something that grows your awareness today. Spend time with others. Share time with people. Let yourself be vulnerable. Listen and read between the lines. Ask deep questions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to career and your public image. You may have felt the sting of disappointment by a breakup or by an unkind word spoken by someone you love. You will persevere and learn to accept people where they are at, even if that means you don't spend as much time with them each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio activating matters related to personal philosophy and long-distance travel. Your inner voice can take you further than trusting only in what you see. Love is often a leap of faith that will take you outside of your comfort zone. You may have put restrictions on how far you'd go for love, but today, you may decide to make an exception,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.