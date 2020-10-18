Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 18, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 18, 2020.

Sunday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon spends the day in Scorpio.

Famous 5s include Steve Martin, Bette Midler, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aries, no one dislikes being bored more than you, which is why you often have your hand on many things. You love to keep your life interesting.

You have already mastered a few skills, and even though you easily could occupy your time with practice and improvement, you're ready for one more interesting experience to put under your belt.

Maybe today, you'll try something new just for fun.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Taurus, when you have to start from scratch it feels like a lot of work, but you asked for a change and this is what you've been handed.

Say goodbye to old things that are no longer a part of your future.

Say hello to the process of change that you don't necessarily enjoy, but will give you a new chance to grow and evolve as a person.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Gemini, sticking to a program can feel super restrictive.

You may feel like the limitations placed on you right now stifle your creativity, and give you no sense of ownership.

You may be looking at how to reclaim this space so that what is old can become new to you, even if no one else wants to change.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Cancer, don't shy away from the truth just because you don't like it.

The problem will not go away on its own. If you don't stand up and say how you feel, someone may overlook your objections.

It's not easy to be the one that speaks up during a difficult time, but someone has to and if you see the problem clearly, there is a reason.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Leo, you have learned that people are not always what they seem, and this may have been a heartbreaking lesson for you this year.

You may not feel like you can trust someone with your heart in the same way, but that's your hurt talking.

You can learn to love again and experience closeness without being hurt. Things will take time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Virgo, battles teach character, and they also help you to grow to be a stronger person.

Whatever comes your way remember that you've been through bad times before and learned from them.

You may not have wanted to grow this way, but if you had remained comfortable you would be where you were before.

You have to go through things to prepare for your new life, and it can begin with perspective.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Libra, what do you want your life to be like? The World means good things are coming your way.

Right now, there are both obvious and hidden opportunities, and you have to explore what this means for you.

You may be holding yourself back. You might have concluded that nothing would improve during this pandemic. Sometimes it's good to be wrong.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Scorpio, a sudden change in a situation can feel like a bad thing, and then you handle it and life goes back to normal.

Try not to overreact or to be reactive. Who can predict what will happen next? No one.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sagittarius, holding your peace may not be your style, but sometimes you have to think things over. It's better to wait and see.

Problems often work themselves out on their own and you don't have to manipulate, nag or do anything at all to make things better.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Capricorn, when you feel your heart tempting you to venture out on your own or to break up with someone you no longer love, it's not trying to stir trouble, but it's there to guide you.

Don't quarrel with your feelings. Respect them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, give yourself a deadline.

You have been patient and waiting quite sometimes for this situation to improve, but now you may be realizing that the only person who can change is yourself.

You don't want to be waiting for so long that you let your life pass you by. Do what's best for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Pisces, you have to be strong. You may not want to pick this battle, and taking a proactive approach can feel wrong to you.

Why not try an approach that is loving? You can show your strength in a gentle way.

You don't have to yell or push buttons. Speak a simple boundary and if that line gets crossed, take action.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.