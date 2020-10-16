Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2020

Your daily horoscope is here for October 16, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for all zodiac signs start on Friday.

General daily advice and Moon Alert for October 16, 2020

The New Moon takes place in Libra at 23 degrees with the Sun at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The New Moon is a wonderful time to start a new project, routine or to begin a relationship.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon signifies how much you've grown up over this year, and your reward can be meeting a new love.

Someone special can come into your life unexpectedly.

You might find you get swept off your feet, and enjoy it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time for you to start doing things in a way that makes sense. This New Moon wants you to work on your time management.

If you've been putting energy or time into work that is unproductive, it's time to scale back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is the answer, but you may be so smitten by a person you meet online.

Your mind can swirl with ideas of romance and passion, especially with the New Moon giving you a desire to give up your single card.

Even though you don't often jump in with both feet, you might this time around.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This New Moon may have you thinking about family, your parents, and people that helped form you into who you are as a person.

Every day is great to say, "Thank you" to people you love. Pick up the phone instead of shooting off a text to emphasize your sincerity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This New Moon may bring you to feel confident about what you feel and how you want to say it.

You may be ready to share openly what you've had on your mind.

A conversation can clear the energy between you and another person.

You may not be able to repair a broken bridge but you can get the closure that you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon in Libra can have you ready to clear your financial problems by working more aggressively on debt.

You might find new and creative ways to make money this lunar cycle.

If you're job hunting, brush up your resume and cover letters so you can start applying next week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This New Moon takes place in your sign, and it prompts changes that can last until next year.

You may begin a new partnership, in business or in your personal love life.

You might start to see your life's choices as springboards to a different you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This New Moon closes the door on one chapter and so you can start over.

You may decide to return to something you loved to do in a new way.

You might find it easy to let go of a toxic relationship that has held you back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The New Moon in Libra can usher in familiar and fresh faces.

Start planning how you'd like to network and meet new people.

Think big and don't play along the sidelines in your business or life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work is on the radar, and you may be thinking about how to improve what you've already built.

You have amazing potential in a key area of your professional life.

Don't underestimate yourself. You have the grit to succeed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are naturally curious and now you have an appetite for learning that continues to grow.

Start a reading list. Get back into studying your favorite subjects.

If you've always wanted to be a subject matter expert, set a goal to study an hour each day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The New Moon opens up money, property, and other shared resources that were not available to you on your own.

A twist of fate can bring you a blessing through a partner.

If your birthday is today:

You are personable and fair. You love new and fresh ideas. You play a supportive role often in your relationships.

You aren't afraid to take the lead when needed. You are comfortable with your own company.

You are compatible with Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

Famous people born on October 16, who share your birthday include:

Oscar Wilde

John Mayer

Angela Lansbury

Suzanne Somers

