Why You Shouldn’t Put Your Job Search On Hold Because Of Coronavirus

By Allie Pardue

Written to you from the perspective of a recruiter in healthcare human resources.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it really does sound nice to just sit at home and wait for this all to pass. Plus, most of us just received the direct deposit of the stimulus check.

So, it almost sounds like we’re being encouraged to pause our job search right now. Or that it will hold us over until we can find a job when this is all over.

It also doesn’t help that 4.4 million Americans have filed for unemployment, and that number continues to rise daily. There is an abundance of people trying to find a job right now.

It also doesn’t make it easier. Believe me.

However, I don’t think it shows good character to not want to contribute to the community or even try to apply to places.

There are some individuals who would do anything to have the physical ability to work or find a job that can pay their bills, even before this started. There are always places that are hiring.

No, it may not be your first choice, but it’s a job where you can possibly make a difference in someone’s life and pay your bills while you’re at it.

Whether it’s the local grocery store, a restaurant, a non-medical caregiver, banks, or construction, they are all important jobs. There are still so many essential places that need help and you could be the perfect fit for one of them!

What’s more, you never know who you could meet in that temporary job or what it could bring you in the long-run. You may meet someone who is hiring for your dream job or you may meet your future spouse. Or it could be the place where you learn one of the biggest life lessons.

We don’t have control over most things that happen in life. It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

However, one of the most important things is that you never stop applying.

Be honest with any potential employer you speak with that you have applied to other places and that you are truly interested. Be transparent.

Also, when you apply online, call or email the company to let them know that you’ve submitted your application and hope to hear from them soon. It means the world to recruiters and HR managers. Furthermore, it will automatically put you at the top of my list to call.

After your interview, be sure to send a thank you email or note to them for giving you the opportunity. That will show your interest and appreciation (and for many hiring managers, it’s actually a red flag if you don’t do this).

I know this isn’t an easy time for anyone who is job searching, but keep your head up. Something is coming your way!

