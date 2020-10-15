Daily Horoscope For October 15, 2020

General daily advice and Moon Alert for October 15, 2020

Avoid late-night impulse shopping online from 12 a.m. until 2 a.m. EST while the Moon is void of course in Virgo entering Libra.

Once the Moon is in Libra, focus on clearing personal spaces and doing self-work. No shopping restrictions are needed post 2 a.m., EST.

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Watch that temper! Try not to push issues that aren't important. You don't want to come across as more assertive than you naturally are.

Anger may flare easily, so focus on the big win, especially when interacting with superiors or your boss at a job.

Show patience and a willingness to work well with others. Grace will go further than giving someone a piece of your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Supportive friendships make life sweet. You may be caught off-guard today by a piece of sudden news, perhaps related to an X.

If you're planning to return to college or have a long-distance travel plan, a delay may disrupt your trip.

Try not to take on more than you can handle. Be optimistic, but realistic.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

An off-hand remark made by a good friend can set your feet in a new direction.

The timing may not be the best, but if you are frustrated with the current status quo, hard work and change may be what you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Work and family problems come at odds with one another and it can be a tough balancing act.

Manage your frustrations by trying to work cooperatively with your partner at home and superiors at work.

If you're planning to ask for a raise or schedule change, it might be best to wait a few days after the New Moon takes place on October 16.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A vacation is needed. Cut back on what you don't have to do right now.

Avoid petty gossip, especially if it's delivered as good advice from a Sagittarius.

You may prefer your own company over being around a crowd.

Take a long drive tonight to clear the energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money and conflicts can arise today between you and an intimate partner.

A financial hurdle can manifest in your money flow.

Creative shuffling of bill pay dates can be a better solution.

If you're planning to take a personal loan, read the fine print.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Self-confidence is needed. You may be answering to superiors who make decisions in the workplace.

Matters related to money can be contributing to the intensity, but a cool head can present you as an ally to all parties involved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your intuition peaks in a timely fashion as a potential conversation heads in a difficult direction.

Negotiations related to health or a daily routine may come up unexpectedly.

You may be asked to assume a new responsibility due to an unplanned event.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A friend may need your help over the next few days, perhaps in a financial way.

Giving too much could put you in a difficult position too.

Avoid giving out personal loans, doing things that go against your better judgment, especially when dealing with a Virgo.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your ability to negotiate a deal today is strong. It's easy for you to lead a group or persuade people to see your point.

Focus on facts when provided information from others. Be deliberate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're curious and courageous, and you enjoy the company of friends.

Romance can be in the air with someone you have developed a friendship with.

It's a great day to curl up with a book or watch a romantic movie with someone special.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are intrigued by taboo topics. You are open to exploring secrets and may even be sharing a few yourself.

If you love astrology or are just starting to study, talk about the occult or get a tarot card reading with a friend.

If your birthday is today:

You were born with a Sun in Libra.

You are easy-going and fun to be around.

You enjoy social events and people watching.

Others view you as a good listener.

You are comfortable being by yourself. Best careers for you include lawyer, activist, social work or a teacher.

You are compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius.

Famous people born on October 15, who share your birthday include:

Emeril Lagasse

Penny Marshall

Friedrich Nietzsche

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.