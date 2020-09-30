Daily Love Horoscope, October 1, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 1, 2020.

Libra is for lovers, and the Sun continues its transit through the seventh house of relationships on Thursday. Mercury is in Scorpio, so the search for truth is intense.

Venus, the ruler of Libra, enters Virgo, where love becomes practical, nurturing, and more pensive.

We are caring but not without walls. We are reserved, but that means there's more to love behind the scenes. It's time to pursue work with passion and to find your life purpose. Venus in Virgo is an amazing time to learn about your love language and to make improvements.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of shared resources. it's a great day to talk about the future with your partner and to think about what you need in order to make it happen. If you're moving in together, it's a good time to research locations even if you're not ready to make a decision.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your passion sector, which makes today have a warm and fuzzy vibe for you. Hold hands. Do romantic things. Dance a little bit and laugh.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of relationships. It's a good day for discovering more about your partner. Play a trivia game. Ask questions over dinner and really listen. You'll be surprised by what you discover about your mate.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your home and family sector. Be bold about what you want and enjoy what you have. Look through old family photos. Reminisce about the past with a friend. Start making plans for the upcoming holidays, even if you just get the conversation moving forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of daily duties. It's a great day to team up and do chores together. The little things that make life run smoothly can be sweet and bonding for you and your partner.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your communication sector, and you're open to flirting. Be the first to make a gesture. Let someone know you're interested. if you've not complimented your partner in a while, send a sweet text and say how much you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of creativity. It's a great day for doing arts and crafts with your loved ones. Plan to paint a room or to spruce the view with some flowers or a splash of color in the decor.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your money sector. It's a great day to browse through stores to get ideas for gift shopping. You might find it fun to shop with a mate or looking at things to buy for your first home together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of home and family. You are possessive of your surroundings and today, you may also feel slightly jealous if you feel that time with someone you love is threatened by work or things that aren't in your control.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your identity sector. You are attractive and draw the attention of others easily. People sense you as approachable and kind. You have charm and gentleness to your personality that makes being around you a treat!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of communication. You are sharp and astute today. You can easily read between the lines. It's a great day for self-discovery, and if someone has been ingenuine with you, you may find out why,

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your hidden enemies sector. You wear your heart on your sleeve today, and you desire healing for yourself and others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of money. You are smart with spending and understand how to conserve energy where needed. You bring power to your relationships and people feel confident in your decision-making today.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your friendship sector. You are a good friend and you have supportive energy to you that brings down guards and alleviates feelings of isolation. You have a knack for making others feel part of the group and not alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of identity. You are formidable and others may find you slightly intimidating at times. You have the power of influence and command respect from others with ease.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your social status sector. You are focused on work more than usual and have a lot you'd like to achieve today. Love may take a slight back seat to romance. People hold you in high regard. People respect your decision-making skills, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of karma. You may be able to decipher what is your responsibility and what is that of others. You have a strong desire to be helpful, and you can tell who is hurting even if they hide it behind a smile.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your higher learning sector. You are independent with a love for freedom. You enjoy spending time doing things that are unpredictable and creative with your mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of friendships. You are a source of confidence and strength to those who depend on you. You are easy to talk to and make a wonderful counselor and confidant.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your shared resources sector. You enjoy socializing and spending time with others. You are a loving leader in your relationships, but you do have to watch out. Try not to be overly controlling when you don't get your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of career. You are willing to work hard for what you want in your love life. You are driven to please your partner and feel a sense of fulfillment in their happiness.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your commitment sector. You feel a strong need to be bonded with another person. Your sense of self can feel negatively impacted if you're single at this time. You want to socialize with others in group settings and feel a sense of loneliness when you spend too much time by yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of higher learning. You understand the depths of your loved one's concerns and make it easy for someone to share their vulnerabilities with you.

Venus spends the last day in Leo, your daily duties sector. You work hard for your significant other and dote on them. You worry about your partner's health today. You may find yourself filled with anxiety or concerns if there's a relationship problem and won't let it go until things are brought back into good standing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.