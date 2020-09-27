Daily Love Horoscope, September 28, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 28, 2020.

On Monday, the Moon enters Pisces and the Sun will be in Libra. We are collectively intuitive but not ready to make snap decisions.

It's Libra season! We'll need time to adjust and in astrology, communication points us in the direction of research. Maybe you're having relationship problems and need to understand what to do to make things better.

Research articles about love and relationships. Watch compatibility videos or listen to thought leaders. While the Moon is in Pisces and harmonizing with Mercury in Scorpio gathering of information and sensing what may work can be a great use of your time. Now isn't the right time to put pressure on anything, as Saturn turns direct Monday, too.

Saturn rules structure. The next week is ideal for seeing what are of your life or relationships need some improvements.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of endings, and it opposes Mars in Aries. This can be a stressful time, but it can also be healing and insightful for you. The Moon is a symbol of the past, your inner desires, and motivation, too, but things are hazy right now.

The next few days, explore your life as though you're on a spiritual quest. When it comes to love and relationships, try not to stress if things are imperfect right now. Focus on yourself and your relationship with love, your higher power, and the Universe as a whole.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships opposing Mars in Aries, your sector of the past.

To help alleviate any feelings of isolation that you may still be experiencing due to the pandemic, try to broaden your social interactions with others in new ways. The Moon in Pisces can make experiences with friends comforting and transcendent for you. You may

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of work, and your dreams about love are revitalized for you. During the next few days, you may have strange dreams about a significant other or someone that has passed on and you miss dearly.

Don't dismiss little intuitive moments where you feel like something is off or feels good and you should try again.

Your psychic side can become active and it's a great time to pursue a couple's astrology chart analysis or get a love tarot card reading to help you understand where your partnership needs more work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of personal philosophy. Evaluate your love life from a spiritual standpoint during the next few days.

You may be curious about your soul's past or your partner's to see where you have deep connections. You're sentimental and open to learning. You are interested in pleasing others and may go out of your way to be helpful with information.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources. You easily sense what others need and try to help when necessary.

Send out love to the Universe and focus on positivity as good things can come to you when you exist within a higher vibrational realm during the next few days.

You may experience some moments of serendipity if you have specific needs that you don't want to talk about but someone seems to just know when to provide you a helping hand without being asked.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of relationships. You are open to the needs of others and sensitive to their concerns.

You have a strong sense of empathy and desire to play a supportive role in the lives of those you love. You may be more in tune with your mate today. Perhaps you'll even anticipate what they will say before it happens.

You have to be careful not to project your need to be needed during the next few days but ask questions to clarify what a person wants and when.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties. It's a good day for slow cooking and preparing healthy meals. You might catch yourself doting on a loved one or playing a more motherly role with your friends.

Your nature is soft and endearing today. You are gentle and kind, even to strangers. You have a big heart that longs to help those in need, and you are likely to sense how much of yourself to give and when to pull back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity. You have a way with words today, so it's a beautiful time for writing poetry or sending a sweet message to your loved ones.

You have an eye for beauty and art and it's easy for you to spot when something is perfect for a special occasion making today a nice day for anniversary gift shopping. If you love to make gifts yourself, the Moon in Pisces can give you natural creativity with colors and self-expression through any art medium.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and family. You may be a little temperamental today. There can be some moodiness in you that you will want to address.

You might not want things to change and prefer a quiet night home with your sweetie doing simple things. Nothing fancy has to happen over the next few days for you to feel a sense of belonging. In fact, the simpler the better it may be for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication. It's not the best time for intense talks or serious decision-making.

In fact, if you can hold off a few days, it might be best. However, you may enjoy playing a few games with your partner such as virtual reality or a board game that allows you to use your imagination.

If you enjoy writing novels, taking short drives to the shore or have always wanted to write poetry, today may be a great day for creating work that's romantic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of personal property. You will want to be careful not to impulse buy even if it is for your partner.

Set a budget and try to be extra careful not to act generously because you think that it is what they want or need.

Talking about finances or any other type of money-related matters with a partner may be a bit uncertain today and tomorrow. Try to make decisions or get information that provides you with cold, hard facts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity. There can be a sense of delusion about who you are and why, and a relationship can make you feel even more confused.

You may be going through some changes that cause you to question everything right now. You might find yourself feeling pressured to be something someone else wants you to be and find it difficult to let your true, authentic self come through.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.