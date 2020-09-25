Daily Love Horoscope, September 26, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 26, 2020.

The Moon will be in Capricorn and entering Aquarius on Saturday.

While making its transit through Capricorn, the Moon goes knee-deep into the intensity that's taking place in that zodiac sign.

The stellium of Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn is intense. Jupiter wants things to grow. Saturn wants to organize and remove what's not needed, and Pluto is there to provoke change.

Change is so hard on relationships because we associate thriving as stability alone, but that's not always the case.

Change can mean growth, even if it feels painful at the moment. The future for these planets is yet to come in friendship-driven Aquarius. So, let us all remember to say when things feel tough, "as above, so below'.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus continues to trine Mars today making it a great time for flirting and getting things moving into a new direction for your love life.

During Mars rx you are slightly less assertive which can be great since you may find it fun to be the one who is pursued by an interested new admirer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your ruling planet, Venus harmonizes with Mars today making this a wonderful time to catch up with old friends that you haven't spoken to in a while.

You might find yourself thinking more often about your hometown and where you first called home.

You can reconnect to your roots and find a sense of connection with people who share the same values as you do. It's a wonderful time for community and to enjoy life's simple pleasures with the one you love

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet Mercury in Libra makes you open to romance, but when it squares Mars in Aries, it may be best not to go over every single detail about a date you just had with a friend.

You may not know what the reason is for their closed-mindedness, but today's tension can lead you to feel misunderstood or deflated when sarcasm is given unexpectedly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars square Saturn can provide intense energy to your love life, and you may find yourself forced to learn a lesson that you didn't pass the first time around.

You might argue over something silly or there can be tension about who didn't do something a certain way. Overall, the day won't be a loss because you're improving and learning from mistakes, which can be challenging, but in a good way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun works with Uranus today to bring out the worker bee in you and this can off-set your love life if you're not paying attention.

If you have had a recent breakup, being involved with work may become a blessing in disguise as you can through yourself into something you love while nursing your broken heart.

You can feel confident about yourself as you build something that is yours while providing yourself a sense of purpose and fulfillment through success.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, less is more today as your ruling planet, Mercury squares both transformative Pluto and restrictive Saturn in Capricorn.

You may find yourself bordering along the line of extremes; too affectionate or not wanting any touch at all.

This can feel confusing for you, but while things are starting to adjust in your life, so are you. There's a need for personal space and to be part of a couple. Finding that perfect balance requires a little time

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Vesta conjuncts the planet of love in Leo, and this brings a strong sense of dedication and commitment to your relationships. You see the world through the lens of a humanitarian.

You are empathetic and kind looking for new opportunities to help others. You may take up the cause of a friend or be drawn to service in some way. This is a great day for charitable acts or making a donation to someone in need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Anger and frustration can be powerful and positive motivators for change. Pluto your ruling planet is in the sign of Capricorn which means talk about change or feeling that it is coming is taking place.

You may be growing in one area of your relationship but stagnating in another. You may have a deep desire to do something uncharacteristic right now. But, be sure that you not only know what you want but that you're doing it for the right reasons.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter, you may be trying to bring things back into the right balance for income and money management today while your ruling planet harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces.

This may make mixing money with family hard to do well. You may have someone who needs help with managing their finances. You might find that there are expenses a loved one has incurred but didn't say anything about. Try to navigate these waters with grace even though they can be stressful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Get a friend to help you understand your part today if life leaves you feeling a bit confused. With Venus not working in harmony with Saturn, there can be a lack of clarity in matters related to love.

Beware of blame-shifting or feeling that you were a victim. If you find yourself confused by an argument don't avoid reaching out to a trusted friend to share your concerns. It may be good for you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Miracles happen every day, and you ought to expect what seems to be impossible. Lucky planet Jupiter is in communication with Uranus, the planet of chaos and miracles today.

Uranus rules your sign, and while in Taurus many changes affecting your home and family have been taking place.

However, a much-needed break may catch you by surprise. Be optimistic and keep your heart open to receive something good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A spark or something magical can be transformed in a relationship today. The synergy doesn't have to be romantic, but you may experience a strong desire to do something fun and imaginative before the end of the day.

In romance, the energy is there between Pluto and Neptune to turn a relationship around that has begun to head in the wrong direction. You're enchanting nature and charm can spark renewed interest in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.