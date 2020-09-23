Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 24, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 24, 2020.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader. Famous 1s include Lady Gaga and George Lucas.

The Moon is in Capricorn, which brings attention to the Devil tarot card, which is about temptation, giving in to vices, and falling prey to addictions.

The Sun is in Libra bringing us to study the Justice card more intently. The Justice tarot card involves the law, fairness, and karma repaying what is due.

Thursday is a great day to study lessons taught by thought leaders who overcame significant challenges and rose above their weaknesses, so you can, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Pentacles

Aries, you are so helpful and kind right now to people who don't even deserve your generosity. However, you know that to whom much has been given there's a universal duty to share without reservation.

It's this spirit of hope and optimism about resources and the future that has your confidence radiating out toward others.

Without realizing it, you're being a light in the lives of those who don't even know you. They know there's something different about you, even if they can't put their finger on it just yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Taurus, you are handling things with ease now. Maybe you have matured and learned to manage your courage without fear. You realize now that if you address things head-on that life gives you lots of opportunities for control.

You not only have the ability to exercise restraint, but you've also found a way to calm the beasts of your life. Your tenderness with firm fortitude provides you with an edge to be thankful for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands, reversed

Gemini, action will have to wait as you're being called to a higher purpose at this time. You have a strong need for introspection. Perhaps you have misread a situation or a person.

You may not understand a relationship and your gut instincts have become numb. The Two of Wands is a signal to get back into the practice of mediation and quiet reflection a little more each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, time to rest. Don't finish a project only to rush to the next one. Studying your efforts and evaluating what you did is the most important thing you can do today. Enjoy what you've done.

It can feel awkward after week, months or days of hard work to have nothing to do. Take a moment to observe the results you've worked so hard to create. What is a journey without a few pauses along the way?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Leo, you have ideas and plans that are starting to breakthrough for you, so of course, you want to share them with the world. However, this bubbling of energy within needs time to brew.

You don't have to tell everyone what you are doing or how. Let your plans work out under your careful eye.

You may speak about what you will do and then lose steam because you misapplied your energy toward getting approval or making others excited about your future. Aim to give the best of your excitement to your dream itself instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Cups, reversed

Virgo, everyone has off days and you may feel things are a bit distorted right now. Plan B has become a need for Plan C, and with Mercury retrograde around the corner, life can hand you a lot of little inconveniences that you didn't anticipate or plan for.

You like order and when your projects and personal plans aren't in line you take this to heart. Try not to take what you didn't cause personally. No one, not even you can predict everything that will come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Libra, everything seems to be manifesting all at once. There are options and opportunities in abundance, and your energy and desire to experience it all is heightened.

However, you need to focus and figure out where you really want to head. You can take any path you want to do, you have free will to choose. Knowing what is truly in your heart is of utmost importance. Make time for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Scorpio, you are rising to the top of the career ladder. Even in your personal life, things are starting to grow in ways you had not prepared for. It can feel overwhelming but don't you love this new view?

You have overcome giants, leaped beyond challenges, and are starting to step into the future you created with your own efforts. The great news is that people who helped you along the way will continue to be supportive. Enjoy this time of growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Sagittarius, this is your time to create the life you want to live. If you want things to change, progress starts and ends with you.

Fall in love with your dreams. Write them down. Doodle the words on your notebook and dream about what it will feel like to wake up each day to a world that you created through love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, don't let insecurity get the best of you. Everyone experiences self-doubt. It's normal to feel afraid that you aren't good enough from time-to-time. Double-check your work. Have someone provide you feedback to help build your confidence.

Rather than let fear cause you to shirk away from putting your work, project or big dream into the world, do what you must afraid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

Aquarius, it's time to create and to do something creative. You're naturally innovative and perhaps you see a new way to do a task at work or at home.

You may see where there's a lack in the world have a great idea that fills the gap. So, why sit on your vision? Try to see if there's a way to make what you imagine a reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Pisces, you're thinking too much. There comes a point where you need to just go with your gut. You don't have all the answers, which is what makes deciding hard.

Your heart may feel a strong attraction, but your mind is telling you that things aren't right for you. You can't keep going around in circles any longer. It's either a no or a yes. Make up your mind and be done with the problem.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.