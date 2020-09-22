Daily Love Horoscope, September 23, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 23, 2020.

The Moon spends most of the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius where we have no desire to sit in one place for too long.

We'd rather be out having fun, exploring the world, and learning something along the way.

The Moon in Capricorn takes a more serious tone shortly after dinnertime, and it prepares to join the heavy hitters of 2020's astrology — Pluto, Saturn, and Jupiter.

The great conjunction of our lifetime makes its impact on Wednesday, and whatever struggles you have, see it as an opportunity to grow more loving.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, work hard and play hard, so be sure to make time for love tonight.

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn and harmonizes with Venus in Leo. It's a wonderful day to mix a little fun with some healthy competitiveness. Play a board game.

Test your skill with some Battleship and see if you can beat your significant other at Uno. Clear your evening agenda and try not to check in on your work emails unless you have to. Enjoy a little evening romance and have a lot of fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun spends the day in Libra, your daily duties sector and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn, your house of adventure.

To others, you may seem to be in need of a break. There can be a tenseness to your demeanor and it could be because of work.

What they may not know is that things feel a little bit crazy, as Uranus is in harmony with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn.

So, you may feel an enormous amount of pressure, both personally and professionally. It's a good time to take a step back to relax and also to share that with those who your life may affect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the North Node is in your zodiac sign, so if you're not filled with happiness and a sense of personal belonging then you may be finding people in the form of mirrors all around.

From the person you live with to your coworkers, there will be moments of insight and deep perplexities that cause you to ponder what all this means right now.

You may find yourself unable to wrap your mind around these changes as they slowly progress over the next few years, but while Mercury is in Libra with the Sun, be optimistic. There are good things coming your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your ruling planet, the Moon is in Capricorn today, so you're mind and heart are dedicated and open to love.

But as interested as you are in romance, you may experience some sort of rude awakening as the Moon squares Neptune in Pisces.

The good news is that Mars, Venus, Mercury, and Pluto are all in your favor and gives you a boost of confidence when a relationship seems to have handed you a dealbreaker.

Trying to ride out this wave of disappointment can be difficult, but there's an opportunity where you perceive there to be a lack of hope.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is at a critical degree today, and while it enters your communication sector, you might experience mixed signals, uncertainty, and slight irritation when around others that don't understand you, especially while Pluto is in communication with. your sign.

The Sun trines Saturn, the planet of restrictiveness, so it can feel like your dynamic personality is more reserved.

The Moon square the Sun today isn't likely to help either, for romance, but you're steady at work and eager to get projects underway.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, work on your active listening skills. Today, too much talking can cause you to wish you hadn't spoken at all.

Your ruling planet in Libra promises you an opportunity for good things to take place with money, but a conversation about finances with your partner today is best left on hold.

Mercury opposes Mars in Aries, so there's potential for aggravation even if you didn't mean it to be so.

Mercury also squares Saturn, and getting direct replies about complicated subjects can feel like you're trying to squeeze water from a stone.

However, Mercury is in harmony with the Moon in Capricorn, so thoughts of love and thinking about the future can keep the energy on a high note.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, scale back a bit. While the Sun is still ingressing for your sign, things may feel a bit off-centered. You need time to adjust to these changes and there's no hurrying love.

Love can feel ill-timed and inopportune for you right now, anyway.

Venus in Leo, your solar house of friendship can mean that you are open to exploring romance, but with an inconjunct to Jupiter, you're not sure where to draw the line.

Your ruling planet, Venus is also inconjunct with Neptune in Pisces, so there's a strong need for you to observe yourself and to understand who you are before you jump into something with another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you can come across as intimidating and even formidable to others without even trying as your ancient ruler, Mars in Aries squares Saturn in Capricorn.

Even your words have force and power that you don't perceive because it's just your nature to stand out from the crowd, even when you're trying to lay low.

You may feel a strong need to self-express as the Moon in Capricorn, your sector of communication harmonizes with Mars in Aries and Venus in Leo.

Go slow when you share what you really feel. As much as you want to unload your love quickly, it's always good to turn the heat up slowly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the great conjunction between your ruling planet, Jupiter, restrictive Saturn, and transformative Pluto are all happening in your house of money, so naturally, you also feel this in your shared resource sector too.

It can be hard right now to know where to place your trust all of the time. You may feel slightly off-centered as things are shifting into a new direction. The good news is that this imbalance will change.

Right now, Jupiter is inconjunct with Venus, and matters of love aren't clear yet. It's a season that you simply must wait until for a short time longer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you're single you make a nice first impression with others that's lasting and positive.

People perceive you to be a leader, someone that they can depend upon, and yet, inside you may struggle with inadequacy or a sense that things you say don't come out the way you'd like them to. You might feel as though there are so many words and not enough time to say it all.

While Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto conjunct in your zodiac sign, this is a time of change and transformation for you. So, give yourself some grace to be imperfect and let others love you for who you are without having to earn it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and this exponentially creates more awareness for you than you had felt prepared to experience. These emotions can start to conflate past and the present.

There's turbulence to your emotions right now, but the stir has to happen to bring up all that you pushed down and not addressed until now.

You may be going through a spiritual purge and part of this can inhibit your love life and relationships, too. You may sense a strong need to detach from relationships right now as you work on closure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune, your ruler in your zodiac sign and this can manifest in your friendships. You may feel that things aren't the same.

The Sun entering your eighth solar house of shared resources makes finding advice easier for you to do. You can learn from others.

Hear their experiences and gain insight into yours. With Mercury in Libra too, journalling, writing or blogging to share with others your lessons may be a thought that lingers a while.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.