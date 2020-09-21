Daily Love Horoscopes For Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscopes and astrology forecast is here for today, Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Love takes on a different tone at the start of Libra season, and collectively our focus turns to relationships, living a balanced life, and turning toward fairness, beauty, the arts, and love.

Libra is ruled by the planet of love — Venus. Currently, Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, which brings friendships into this scenario, too. With the pandemic having played a crucial role in everyone's ability to date, friends may have been the go-to people for love and support during this difficult time.

For couples whose typical outings being lessened by travel bans and shutdowns, there became a need to find creative ways to do things at home.

Libra's season highlights communication matters this month. Mercury, the ruler of Gemini and Virgo, is in the seventh house and will conjunct the Sun soon. Don't forget Mercury will turn retrograde, too.

This means that we all have an opportunity to improve our ability to learn a partner's love language and to find new ways to share our thoughts and feelings during the next 30-days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of marriage and committed partnerships.

With Mercury in Libra, this is a time when finding the right balance in love can feel slightly harder than usual, but worth it in the long run.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of daily work and health.

Today can be the start of some amazing progress that you have to carefully think through but learn to manage with time.

With Mercury in Libra, you are fair-minded and balanced with your ideas. Life can become more beautiful for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of passion and play.

This is a great time for you to start structuring a more life-work balance. You may find that you're able to pull back from a project or area of work.

Where you lacked objectivity, you can begin to see things for what they are and not have your identity wrapped in the outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of home and family.

This is a great time of change for your family. if you've been dealing with any court-related matters, a situation can start to become less stressful and allow you time to catch up and bring more joy back into your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of communication and short term travel.

You may start to get a desire to venture out and explore the world. A part of you may feel restless and want to check out museums or areas where there is art and an opportunity to try new foods or experience beauty with someone you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of personal property. This is a great time for you to start collecting or taking up a hobby.

If you have recently moved in with your partner or are single and want to start dating, you'll be more aware of what needs improvements in your home. It's a great time to start making things a little more beautiful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of self-development. Self-love is a practice to embrace.

It's a wonderful time for you to reconnect with who you are as a person and to drop any facades that you have adopted lately in order to get by or be agreeable.

You may find this season to be particularly rejuvenating for you, on a personal level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of the past. You may come to terms with your love life's failures and success.

You may realize that to live the life you want you must accept that life sometimes doesn't work to your plans.

With Mercury in Libra, too, talking with others and sharing your thoughts with a therapist or a good friend is advised. This is a great time for you to process your hurts and move toward healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of friendships.

You may learn to balance friendships with your love life. Rather than let friendships go on a back burner, you can find a way to experience the beauty of both worlds.

It's a good time to start having a night out with your friends and allow your partner the ability to do the same.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of work.

You may find that you're more diligent about your work. You start from a place of intuition where in the past you led with your mind.

Today is perfect for listening to your instincts and to begin a meditation practice that allows you to connect with your higher power.

If your partner is interested, try a couple's meditation practices or ask for time to think by yourself at the end of the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of personal philosophy.

This can be a great time for you to start reading more books and learning more about the language of love.

You may find yourself growing and changing rapidly, but it's will also be fun for you.

You can break old habits and form new ones that give you a sense of optimism you previously felt was lacking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a new solar season begins for you as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your astrology house of shared resources.

Where you had gone overboard in the giving department, you'll start to discover the value and importance of being selective with your giving.

With Mercury in Libra, you may begin to share less with people who don't need to know all your plans.

You may start to embrace a more private lifestyle that keeps your trust circle small in a smart way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.