Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 21, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 21, 2020.

Here's what Monday has in store for you.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — the Freedom Seeker.

Life Path 5 is associated with Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, which brings intellect, speed, and grit to business dealings, learning.

The day is perfect for getting things done in a timely fashion but set something up to look forward to during after hours.

The Moon will leave Scorpio to enter Sagittarius this afternoon. Sagittarius is the astrological "other half" to Gemini and it is freedom-seeking too!

So, Monday is about doing things at work with high proficiency and once you're done to the best of your capabilities, it's time to play.

Also, check out what's astrology predicts for your horoscope for today here.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, September 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aries, the Tower tarot card predicts that you may experience a little bit more drama during the day than you would like. While this can be an inconvenience, there's always something you can learn from the experience.

Aim to discover the take-aways from this mishap. And, if you have to give an answer as to why something didn't turn out the way it was supposed to, own it and then try to find a way to make the situation better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Taurus, the Hanged Man tarot card is a sign that you feel stuck but now it's worse, you're getting used to it.

Group-think can be a real issue as you try to move forward progressively and others are stuck in the past.

You know what it's like to be stubborn and not want to move forward until you're 100 percent certain. Have some empathy, as putting yourself in someone else's shoes can give you understanding and patience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, the World tarot card is a good sign, it means that you have plenty of options at your disposal. Perhaps, this is confusing for you right now. You might find too many options to be distracting.

While it's always good to have control over your outcome, it can also be nice when the plan is laid out for you and you don't have to think too hard to make a decision.

Lean on someone you trust to help oversee a situation that you normally manage alone. Today, two heads may be better than one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Cancer, the Temperance tarot card means you're overthinking, which can lead to feeling too much about a situation or project that you've not even started yet.

Try not to let your mind race and worry about what hasn't happened. The moment that you catch your thoughts wandering toward negativity try a mindfulness activity to help you stay in the present moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Leo, the Hierophant tarot card means that you can use your skills and talents in a positive way, and one of them may be to join an organization that works in the areas of your interests.

Of course, as one of the leaders in astrology, you may think that you have to build something yourself, but you don't.

You can take advantage of what's already out there and then share your specific talents without the need to divide your attention elsewhere. Even if you are one in the crowd of helpers, no matter where you find yourself, your personality shines.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Virgo, the Devil tarot card is a signal that you're being pulled in too many directions and it's time for you to simplify.

You have been trying to do everything for everyone and now it's become a chore. You may be tempted to keep going.

The finish line can seem so close right now, but the truth is that you have to simplify, or else you'll burn yourself out quickly. You don' want that to happen, do you?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Libra, the Hermit tarot card is a signal to call a time out and to spend some time with yourself. You can choose to have a meeting with the Universe in your own front yard when the sun goes down and the stars are out.

You can drive to a park and relax for a few minutes before getting home for work to allow yourself some quiet contemplation and switching of your mental gears. Even if you don't want to go anywhere, you can give yourself the first five minutes and the last five minutes of each day to pray and connect with your higher power.

Whatever you can do to connect with your inner voice is ideal for today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Scorpio, the Lovers tarot card implies that you have two projects, people or situations to choose from. You may be comfortable with the familiarity of what you know, but you're starting to think that there's more out there for you to explore.

You might fear becoming complacent. You may worry that if you choose not to try something new that this will be all that there is. Your need for change is the root of what you're thinking and if you haven't addressed it, do so before you make your final decision.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, the Wheel of Fortune is encouraging you to take a gamble. For you that could mean buying a lottery ticket or calling someone you just met for your first date. There are lots of ways to seize the energy of today.

You might step out of your comfort zone to try something new or you could simply decide that you don't want to venture out into unknown territory and avoid risky decisions altogether.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Capricorn, your zodiac sign rules the Death tarot card, and this can mean a new beginning or chapter in your life is about to unfold. Things in your life will never be the same for you. You have turned a page and the cycle has ended.

Now you're ready to move into new territory and this can include separating from old friends or places that hold sentimental value for you. You may feel sad but at the same time, this can be a huge relief.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aquarius, the Chariot is a sign that you're about to enter a major battle in your life that feels like it's a huge climb. You have to roll with the punches right now.

You need to push forward with all that you have. In fact, the more you feel like settling or giving up that's when you need to get back into the game and strive for excellence. You can do this.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is ruled by your zodiac sign, and it's a clear indicator that you just need to be yourself. Get in touch with your creative side.

Do something spiritual or artful. Write. Play music. Sing. Dance or garden. Get in touch with your psychic awareness and let your heart be light.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.