Daily Love Horoscope, September 18, 2020

Good vibes only on Friday.

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 18, 2020.

Some days are better than others for love and when the Moon harmonizes with Venus this Friday, it's a sweet combination.

This brings great support to your daily love horoscope for tomorrow.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury, so it's the perfect day for talks about romance, moving in together or making plans to start a family.

If you're going through a breakup, this is a time to bond with friends with words of encouragement.

Friday is a beautiful day for all types of love.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Libra and it's a beautiful time for your love life. The Libra Moon activates your marriage and relationship sector today.

You are relationship-focused and optimistic about love, romance, and commitment.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, your passion sector making today perfect for a candlelight dinner, a walk on the beach or a drive with the windows down to enjoy nature.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Libra and it's a golden time of opportunity. The Moon activates your daily duties today, and it's best to do things that align with your values.

Although, it's not easy to set boundaries for your life, it's necessary; and you can do so in a kind way.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, so you're able to command attention even if it's done through a gentle no. You may have to teach others how to love you best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Libra and it's a season of love and romance. Perhaps this is a small taste of things to come for you in the future.

The Moon in Libra activates your passion and desire for romance. Start talking about it. Believe it will happen. Dream it into reality.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, your communication sector. You may come across as bold and passion-filled. Your nature is fearless today and it's a wonderful boost to your natural charisma.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Libra, and you're fair-minded and practical when it comes to people in authority, especially toward parents who you love and care for. It's a great day for conversations to see how your family is doing and to catch up with recent events.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, your personal property, and money sector. This can be a time of hospitality where you start deciding if you want to reopen your home and let people over after social distancing for a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Libra, and it's a great day to have 'the talk' with a romantic partner. You can talk about the future, your dreams and to learn more about your significant other's plans.

You may have so much you'd like to explore through conversation, and the gates of communication are wide open.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, and so pick a neutral location or go for a drive in the car and talk while you're enjoying some scenery.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Libra and it's a wonderful time for you to share with your partner. The Moon brings up matters related to money.

You might want to dote on them by purchasing little sentimental gifts. It's a good time to start planning for the holidays and buying things you both will love.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today. The Moon in your karma sector can bring the past into the present.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Libra, your personal development sector. Never underestimate the power of self-love.

Today, you may enjoy some pampering or going through your wardrobe to find what you'd like to swap out with a new item that reflects your best attributes.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, your friendship sector. A spark can blossom in a platonic relationship.

You may decide to accept the dinner date invitation from someone whom you've been talking to and now things are becoming more friendly. It's a great time to build a relationship that's centered on friendship and trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Libra, your past and it's a good time to see things as they are and not as you'd like for them to be. You can explore your previous lack of clarity and start to view things in a new light.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, your career, and work sector. Am to find a job that you love and that you feel good about going to.

If you've been strained at home due to a work schedule, it can be time to revise it or find new work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Libra, and friends are important to your day.

Through the love of friendship, you'll feel a sense of support and love that can warm your heart and give you a sense of community.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, your learning sector.

You have a strong idea about what you need to do at this point to improve your relationships.

You are now ready to apply your knowledge to make your commitment to work for the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Libra and it's time to command respect from the people you love.

You may be letting situations slide and it's starting to wear on your heart. Today's Moon supports putting your foot down and saying that you won't allow it anymore.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, which can make sharing with others a fun and playful time.

You can help one another to get through daily chores around the house. It's a good day to talk about your needs list as a couple and see how you can help fulfill them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Libra, and it's a great time of learning about love and life from the inside out. You are ready to follow your heart and go wherever it leads.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, your love and relationships sector.

It's a great time to commit to a relationship that has not been defined. It's a wonderful day to talk about your problems and find solutions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Libra, and this can be a day where you receive a gift from someone you love.

You may receive a nice gift of value that comes from a partner or a significant other.

The Moon harmonizes sweetly with Venus in Leo today, and you can start to do things in a way that works for you.

Perhaps you've allowed others to give input into your relationship, but want to scale back and not share so much. It's a great day to start practicing loving silence.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.