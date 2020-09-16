Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 17, 2020

Your astrology forecast, by zodiac sign.

Your daily horoscope for September 17, 2020 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

On Thursday, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The New Moon takes place in Virgo at 7:01 a.m. EST and enters Libra at 2:57 p.m. EST.

Moon alert — The Moon is void of course from 7:42 a.m. to 1:57 p.m. EST so making major decisions or purchases during this time should be avoided.

If today is your birthday:

As a Sun in Virgo person, you are objective and goal-minded. You are fair and follow the rules.

You try to avoid unnecessary risks and often go out of your way to help others.

You may be sensitive to change and prefer routine.

You are empathetic but do not allow emotions to cloud your judgment.

If you were born on a Thursday, your ruling planet is Jupiter.

Also, check out your love horoscope for todayhere.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of pets, wellness, daily routines, and health habits and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, relationships become the primary focus.

Virgo season may have been a tough time to start a new fitness routine. You might have had many good starts and then a setback.

During this time of recalibrating your lifestyle, you have learned things about yourself and your choices.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, consider forming accountability partnerships with a friend or someone you love and trust that can help keep you motivated.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector romance, siblings, passion, and your spouse when it enters Libra in the afternoon, this can be a wonderful time to turn the page and try to start over again.

You can recommit to love your significant other or try to create a new interest.

If you're single, you may meet someone that captures your heart during this new lunar cycle, fall in love and eventually marry.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, make it a point to create a self-care routine, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of home and family, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, passion and your desires can be pursued.

This is a great time to return to your childhood roots and return to the nostalgia of your past. If you can't visit where you grew up, go over old family photo albums and share treasured memories with your loved ones.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, prepare your heart for romance. Love will be in the air for you!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of communication, short-term travel, transportation, and technology, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, it's time to secure your messages at work.

This is a great time to back up your computer before Mercury retrograde. If you have an upcoming trip, recheck your travel plans. Schedule or buy your virtual conference tickets if you plan to go to one this fall.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, start making plans to connect with family, mentors, or people that are a part of your legacy during the upcoming holidays.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of money and personal possessions, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, conversations or meetings can start to pick up for you at work.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead. It's a great time to sort through things that you no longer want or need.

In preparation for Libra season, think. You have great ideas to chat about. There can be contracts and changes involving short-term travel and meetings in store for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of personal identity and self-development, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, money may become a matter to address.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead. Get your desk area ready. Buy the filing cabinet. Get the labeler you've been wanting and organize your space.

In preparation for Libra season, consider how you want to handle your money. Do you want to save or spend it? This can be a time of investments, improving of your financial portfolio or selling things that you own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of karma, the past, and hidden enemies, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, you may have some personal work to handle.

This is a great time to truly overcome and heal from your fears. You may be ready to meet with a therapist to talk about problems you've left unaddressed.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, many changes can be in store for you on a personal level. You might be adopting a new mindset that influences your perception of self.

You could want to change your wardrobe or alter something about your physical appearance such as coloring your hair or getting a new hairstyle.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of friendships and networking, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, thoughts about the past can resurface.

This is a great time to be social. You might meet someone through a friend and it lands you a new job or a business opportunity.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, you may start to reflect on your past and even run into someone that you used to know.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of career and your public image, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, time spent with a friend is good for you.

This is a great time of growth. You might be held to a higher regard during this time.

Something fresh and exciting can enter your life to fulfill a need you had in your career.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, do your business cards and start thinking about upcoming network opportunities. You are likely to be highly social.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of higher learning and personal philosophies, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon your career and the work you do are focused on.

This is a wonderful time to buy a few leadership books and start exposing your mind to new concepts.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, your work and career outlook can improve. You could find more business or start to be busier than usual at your current job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector shared resources, death, and rebirth themes, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, what you receive can be applied toward educational pursuits.

This is a great time of change, so when something is ready to leave your life, don't hold on to it. Release. Something better is coming for you.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, if you want to go back to school or to take a class, start looking at course requirements or sign up for the college you'd like to attend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this morning, the New Moon Virgo takes place in your sector of partnerships and marriage, and when it enters Libra in the afternoon, and resources become available.

This can be a time of growth for your career where you form a new partnership or you may overcome a difficulty that's plagued your current relationship.

The New Moon in Virgo is a reminder that there is only one week left of Virgo season. So, it's time to plan ahead.

In preparation for Libra season, look at your resources and consider what you're willing to share with others. This can be time for bartering and trading goods with others.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.