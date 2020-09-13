Daily Love Horoscope, September 14, 2020

Happy Monday, zodiac signs!

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 14, 2020.

Communication is key to all relationships but on Monday words may not come easily and fear can arise.

Mars retrograde in Aries squares Saturn fostering a block to self-expression and a sense that what you want won't come to you.

Mars and Saturn are the great malefic in astrology and there's a sense of foreboding in the air, but these forces can bring out your inner strength.

Although you may be hesitant to share your desire for passion, and anger can arise, both Mars and Saturn seek out the truth.

There's a desire to withdraw and focus on our role in society; relational pursuits can be put on hold for the sake of professional success. Love may be tested, but if it's meant to be, you'll know.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Venus in Leo can bring out your want of attention, and you will do your best to get it.

Even though Mercury is in Libra, your sector of relationships and commitment, direct confrontation, or face-to-face discussions may not be smooth sailing.

Today's Mars in your sector of identity square Saturn, in your house of work, can give you a sense that what you long for in a relationship may be delayed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your peace-loving and practical nature may be challenged today by a strong need to address conflict from the past.

Mars in your twelfth house of karma can push resolutions today, and some that you're not fully comfortable with making.

Venus in Leo may prompt you to take safe emotional refuge in the familiar today.

Talking with a friend or some time near home or in nature can be suitable stress-relievers for you today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are outspoken and candid today as Venus in Leo activates your communication sector.

You take a no-holds-barred attitude with others and it's easy to get you to speak your mind.

The Moon in Leo harmonizes with your ruling planet, Mercury in Libra, today bringing a strong sense of optimism into your conversations.

You are uplifting toward others and able to find a solid balance between playful flirting and fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your money sector and your house of sensual pleasures.

You may want to be careful today when it comes to indulging in foods that you love and eating in excess.

The Moon in Leo will conjunct Venus today giving you an eye for beauty and a desire to do things that express your creative side.

From cooking a meal that's full of color to baking your favorite dessert, today can be a decadent day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun spends the day in your house of money and sensual pleasures.

You are open and optimistic today. You are interested in experiencing things that entice your imagination and challenge your mind.

However, the time may feel hard to find as the Sun opposes Neptune in Pisces. Y

ou will want to be cautious about people who make big promises yet have a history of letting you down. Today, you will want to depend on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in your past and karma sector which can indicate a female friend or an old flame coming back to connect with you again.

Mercury in your sector of money can indicate that this reaching out can involve concerns related to money.

You may find that you discover something important about finances that affect something you need that makes your life easier for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this is a sweet time for friendships and spending time with others as Venus in Leo enhances your love of social interaction.

Mercury in your zodiac sign, your identity sector, gives you a strong sensibility when talking with others about ideas or plans for the future.

Yet, inner conflict can cause a sense of foreboding as Mars in Aries triggers anger and a sense that other matters are pulling your attention away from the things you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, friendships increasingly feel important to you and you want to do things to care and nurture those relationships.

The Sun enhances your 'it' factor when it comes to getting what you want and need from others at this time.

Jupiter, the planet of great expanse conjuncts with your ruling planet, Pluto, bringing powerful charismatic energy to you at this time.

You may find that you attract friendships from all walks of life and people can't help but enjoy knowing you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, personal changes in your life may relate to finances.

You may have experienced some recent struggles while Jupiter was retrograde in Capricorn, but now that the planet of luck is direct, you may start to see things change in all areas of your life.

There can still be a strong need to work for what you want while Saturn is also in your house of money, too. The key is to be diligent in all things. Saturn does reward ethical behavior.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a controlling dynamic can ensue as Jupiter, the planet of growth conjuncts with Saturn, your ruler, in your zodiac sign.

It's time to evaluate your interests and begin to focus on the main thing you want to accomplish at this time.

There's potential for growth in any area if you are willing to focus.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon and Venus spend the day in your relationship sector making love a top priority for you today.

You are openly expressive with your emotions. You can gain the admiration of a love interest at this time but not without effort.

Uranus, your ruling planet in Taurus harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn, making familiar and comforting things desirable to you.

You may find yourself longing to visit a home town or to return to old roots.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your dreamy nature conflicts with your key relationships today.

You may find there to be a power dynamic taking place between you and your partner, as the Sun spends the day in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships; a compromise must be reached.

Jupiter in your friendship sector harmonizes with your ruling planet, Neptune. Friendships can provide a reprieve for you when things feel slightly tenser than you are comfortable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.