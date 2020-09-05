Daily Love Horoscope, September 6, 2020

A day filled with fixed fire and earth energy!

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for you, and all zodiac signs tomorrow.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty will enter the zodiac sign of Leo.

Venus in Leo is bold and beautiful. It's fixed fire energy helps empower love and give it focus and determination.

Couples who love a little bit of PDA will find it hold hands in public or exchanging kisses and a hug irresistible.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Aries to enter Taurus, too. The Moon in Taurus has fixed Earth energy.

With Earth and Fire energy in the air, talks about the future, fanning the flame of passion that abides is easier to do.

What else is in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology tomorrow?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, September 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of personal possessions.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your passion and romance sector.

It's a great day for you to pull out your gratitude book and reflect on the things that you love.

Give thanks and share with the Universe how happy you are for certain people and the spiritual gifts that you enjoy.

Then, allow yourself the pleasure of basking in the warmth of joy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of personal development.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your authority sector.

It's a great day for you to think about how to self-improve when it comes to love.

You will enjoy seeing your character to develop and that you can become an even better giver of affection, support, and love toward others.

You're already aware of areas that you fell short in a past relationship, now you can take time to reflect and think about how to work on them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of healing and past relationships.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your communication sector.

It's a great day for you to learn to let go of the past and not think about it for too much longer.

You may be ruminating about the things you wish you had said, but didn't.

You might be regretting what you did say but can never take back. This weekend, be gentle on yourself.

Let your mind rest so that your heart can heal and move on to new love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of friendships and extending your network.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your personal property sector.

It's a great day for you to extend a warm welcome to someone you've recently met or to a friend that you've known for ages but that you have not spoken to in a while.

It's a great time to nurse and nurture existing relationships.

You may find that you're ready to plan an upcoming get together in order to catch up or form some meaningful memories to build upon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of career and public image.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your personal development sector.

It's a great day for you to work on what it is you want the world, family, and friends to see you as being.

You may have allowed yourself to drop the ball recently, but it's time to dust your self off and pick it back up again.

You have the power to bring positivity back to your image and show people how brightly you shine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of higher learning.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your healing sector.

It's a great day for you to study your life from a distance and to evaluate the thing you are hoping to accomplish right now.

You may decide that this day is perfect for leisure.

Read a self-improvement book. Take a personality test or pull up your compatibility charts and see how the stars align.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of shared resources.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your friendship sector.

It's a great day for you to be generous and kind with what you have and extend it toward others where you see a need and have the ability to help.

You may find out that a friend has a problem or a person a GoFundMe page and you'd like to donate to their situation while following their story to a conclusion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of commitments.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your public image sector.

It's a great day for you to reestablish your commitment to love others and to yourself. You may have felt uncertain recently.

Perhaps you even thought about breaking up and moving on with your life, but now you've had a change of heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of health and wellness.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your higher learning sector.

It's a great day for you to start a new fitness program and see if you can have your partner or a friend join you.

This weekend is perfect for setting a new goal that involves a form of self-love. You might decide to improve your sleep or implement a nightly walk with your family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of play.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your shared resources sector.

It's a great day for you to try and have fun and take life less seriously this weekend. Do something simple or try to stress a bit less.

Plan a bubble bath for the end of the day. Turn into bed a bit early.

Pick up the latest romance off of the New York Times best seller's list and buy an audible book to listen to in the car.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of authority.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your relationship sector.

It's a great day for you to show your partner that you can be strong for them when needed.

You may be the shoulder to lean on right now. You can initiate dinner or schedule something that needs to be done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters Taurus activating your second solar house of communication.

The Moon squares Venus, the planet of beauty as it enters Leo today, activating your daily duties sector.

It's a great day for you to open up and express your heart.

Write love notes and leave them on a pillow or send a sweet good morning text to the person you're thinking about the most.

Listen to romantic music while doing the weekend chores or pick up your instrument and learn your favorite love song.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.