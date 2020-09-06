Weekly Love Horoscope, September 7-13, 2020

Your weekly horoscope is here!

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs for the week of September 7-13, 2020.

What does astrology reveal about your love horoscope for the week?

This week your love horoscope is filled with changes that create a renewed sense of awareness in love and relationships.

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Pluto and Neptune remain retrograde. Mercury shadow is here, and Mars will retrograde this week.

Weekly love horoscope — Sun in Virgo

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22.

Weekly love horoscope — Quarter Moon in Gemini

This Wednesday, prepare for something to start in conversation while the Moon is in Gemini.

Weekly love horoscope — Mars retrograde

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries and on September 9 it will be retrograde until November 13, 2020.

Mars rx in Aries can fire up anger in some zodiac signs and in others passion and motivation to take things in love to the next level.

What else can you expect for your love horoscope all week?

Scroll down now to read your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope starting Monday, September 7-13, 2020, per astrology:

Aries weekly love horoscope

Aries, you’re not likely to jump into a relationship this week, at least not without careful consideration.

You need someone who will be there to hold it down when storms come brewing up.

You need a reliable partner, not just anyone, to support you, believe in you, and be your rock when the tough gets going.

Carefully consider who you let into your life romantically. You don’t need to sacrifice your needs in love because you think you’ll be alone forever.

You’re better off being single than settling for a relationship that doesn’t speak to your needs.

Have enough respect for yourself to see that beauty and worth from within you.

Taurus weekly love horoscope

Taurus, this week you need to create a healthy balance between who you are in your relationship and who you are when your partner isn’t around.

It’s unhealthy to be completely co-dependent upon your partner and be overly invested straight into your emotions.

You need logic, reasoning, and alone time. You can’t suffocate your relationship because you’re trying to fill your own needs.

There’s likely something else you can and should be doing with your spare time rather than being completely attached to your partner.

Create some healthy distance and honor yourself enough to provide alone time.

Gemini weekly love horoscope

Gemini, you need to work this week on not relying on others to bring you your happiness. It is unfair to put that much pressure on your partner.

They are allowed to be the catalyst to the smile etched across your face, but to be the main motivating factor will only drain them and cause tension between you both.

Your partner is in charge of their own happiness and you’re accountable for no one else’s emotions other than your own.

You can’t make someone happy and they can try their best but they can’t make you feel the same way if there’s something much bigger missing from the picture in your life.

Focus on resolving the issues that come up in your life. You can even work through this with your partner, but don’t expect them to be the solution.

Cancer weekly love horoscope

Cancer, have you ever heard that comparison is the thief to joy?

While you’re spending so much time looking at other people’s relationships, especially the ones in your direct family, you’re not paying attention to what’s going on right now within your own relationship.

Pay attention to the needs of your partner, not what works for other people. You’re allowed to be inspired by great romances throughout history and learn from the mistakes you’ve seen happen while relationships crumble.

But the relationship you’re in now does not represent either of those things. You are having your own, unique experience and need to pay attention to what’s actually happening.

Leo weekly love horoscope

Leo, this will be a strong week for your partnerships, romantic affairs, and connections.

You are interested in other people, paying attention to what they say they need and even what they like, catering to them to bring long satisfaction.

While doing this, you’ll be able to maintain a healthy balance and deeper understand yourself and your own feelings.

Take some time to intimately know your person of interest this week. In doing this, you might find out something important about yourself.

Make sure you maintain boundaries and that neither of you falls down a rabbit hole of trying to learn as much as you can about one another.

Besides, you have a whole lifetime to learn more about the one who has captured your heart...if you allow it.

Virgo weekly love horoscope

Virgo, you need to detach that your worth is only found in who loves you. If you’re single and finding that you don’t feel worthy because “no one loves you” it’s time to rewrite this rhetoric.

You are worthy because you are you, and not based on the people who love you. The only person’s opinion who matters on you is your own, the only relationship you’ll always have is the one with yourself.

It’s time to make a friend out of your shadow instead of always hiding behind other people to stay away from it.

On the other hand, if you’re in a relationship and basing your value on the way your partner treats you from day to day it may be time to re-evaluate if you should be in this relationship or if you can allot some time to work on yourself.

Libra weekly love horoscope

Libra, be cautious that you’re not becoming an energy vampire this week, especially with your lovers.

If you’re feeling low on energy take it as a sign that you need to step back and replenish, not that you need to go feed off someone else’s energy.

You’re only going to wear down your partner and make them repel against seeing you.

It is not your partner’s responsibility to give you what you need to go on, you need to look within yourself and start looking at the areas in your life that you need to fix.

Stop relying on other people to solve your problems when you’re the one making the messes.

Take ownership and accountability over your life and stop asking your partner to be your everything; it’s unfair to both of you.

Scorpio weekly love horoscope

Scorpio, you don’t like admitting how important people are to you, especially your loved ones.

You have difficulty expressing your emotions, especially if you’ve been taught that feeling love and sensitivity is a sign of weakness.

However, love has always been a motivating factor for you. It has lifted you on your darkest days and has provided you with so much joy.

You might be afraid of expressing your true emotions because you’ve been lied to before and you’re scared of getting hurt.

While it’s not guaranteed that you won’t get hurt with your love interest now, it is important to still express yourself.

You can stay guarded while showing your love and appreciation; you don’t have to choose.

Sagittarius weekly love horoscope

Sagittarius, if you’re looking for love, have you considered looking amongst your friends? If you’re single it’s likely that this week a spark will fly between yourself and one of your friends, launching into a romance that has the potential to be solid and long term.

You may not have considered becoming romantically involved with one of your buddies, but sometimes friends make the best lovers.

After all, they’ve already taken the time to get to know you, work with you, see you at your best and worst, and still support you through it all.

That sounds like the makings of a wonderful partnership. Be open to seeing what comes about in your close relationships.

Capricorn weekly love horoscope

Capricorn, this will be a majorly successful week for you in regards to your relationships. You may find that your relationships are making big moves, even though you’re the one carrying the heavy load.

This may prove to be difficult at times, but when love is good it’s worth the work. After all, you do feel your best when you’re finding ways to be productive and put your energy out into the world.

You work great in a partnership, listening to your partner’s needs, and acting as a team member to make sure that the unit as a whole is doing well.

Expect some recognition from your partner for all you do to keep the relationship afloat.

Aquarius weekly love horoscope

Aquarius, one of the wonderful things about you is that you’re always thinking outside of the box.

You see what others don’t see in people, especially those that you’re intimate with. Take time this week to tell your partner about the things you love about them that aren’t obvious.

They know the run of the mill things that everyone has told them in their life about their smile, eyes, and laugh.

It’s time to expose them to the beauty you see within them, in the way they act with the community to the movements they make when they cross a room.

You see your love in a way that no one else has privy to. If you have a unique compliment to give someone who has stolen your heart, pay it to them. This will be a lasting comment that stays with them.

Pisces weekly love horoscope

Pisces, you’re going to have a difficult time expressing your inner turmoil with your loved ones. You don’t want them to feel burdened for what’s going on within you.

But can’t you see that they love you and only want you to feel safe when you’re with them, even if that means the freedom to be yourself?

Those who love you only wish to see you content, they hate to see you struggle but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t open to listening when you are.

You don’t have to carry your burdens on your own. Feel safe enough to disclose to those you are intimate with the problems in your life. Open yourself up to trust.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, astrologer, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.