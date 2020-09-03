Daily Love Horoscope For September 4, 2020

Last day with Venus in Cancer.

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign's love horoscope for tomorrow.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo, so focusing on order and getting things organized, even in love is the right thing to do.

The planet of love and beauty, Venus will be leaving the zodiac sign of Cancer on September 5.

Venus will ingress into the zodiac sign Leo and remain there until September 27, 2020.

Not only will Venus enter the Leo zodiac sign but so will Mercury, the planet of communication.

What else will your love horoscope have in store for you starting on Friday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, September 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on the home and things that comfort you.

You are more in tune with your environment and its impact on those that you love.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sign, and it squares Venus, this can make you drive to love and yet, argumentative.

Be mindful that some situations require a tad bit more sensitive to people you love during this time. You'll be thankful you held back saying something when you could have lashed out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on communication.

You are more intuitive and able to listen to the needs of others intently. You enjoy listening more than talking right now with people you love.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your healing, and rebirth sector.

You can be sensitive and easy to upset, so you'll want to not wear your heart on your sleeve. Be careful about your emotions and remember that trust is earned, even if you think you've fallen in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on personal property.

You are drawn to the spiritual side of things, including matters involving your love life. You might feel guarded about the items you own that have sentimental value.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting the love side to your friendship sector.

You might be anxious or ready to jump to conclusions with someone; however, nothing replaces time and good questions. So, make the most of both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on your personal development.

You are inclined to work on yourself without a need for feedback from others. You are in tune with your spirituality and appreciate quiet time.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your career and work sector.

You may find it hard to accept that time is a limited resource, but when you respect it, especially in love, it can become a dependable friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on your past healing and spiritual growth.

You are able to let go and forgive things that you don't have control over.

You may find solace in reading about famous people and how they satisfied a work-life balance.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your personal philosophies sector.

Lean on the spiritual side of things when your relationship seems complex and you are emotionally uncertain of what to think.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on friendships.

You may think about past friendships and your hometown.

You might enjoy looking through old family photo albums or exploring your family heritage and heirlooms.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your shared resources sector.

Don't let a bad experience with someone from the past ruin your chance at happiness now. Judge each situation according to itself. Don't project.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on career and work.

You might enjoy working intuitively. If you're in a job where you do the same work repeatedly, you might feel bored and ready for a career change.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your relationship sector. You may feel at odds between what you need to do and with whom. Try to make a schedule that works for everyone and stick to it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on how you think.

You may find that you're interested in developing your own mindset and that when you have free time, things that help you to be sharp in your thinking attract your attention.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your daily tasks sector. You may discover that being around certain things, places or people alters your thought life. Guard your thoughts. You may be influenced but you also control your choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on shared resources.

You may be shy about asking for help, but there may be no need to. Someone can instinctively sense your needs and provide you support as needed.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your passion and romance sector. Invest in love and doing romantic things. You won't regret it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on your relationships.

You may be inclined to support those that are close to your heart. You are likely to be overly protective of the underdog even on social media.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your authority sector.

Try to approach everyone you love as a friend or someone you're partnering with, not control. You may need to call a timeout when you feel like you need the break.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on your daily tasks.

You may enjoy doing small mundane tasks with your loved one that allows you to spend quality time together without necessarily going someplace special.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your communication sector. It can be hard to share what you're expectations are during this time. if you can't say it, write a letter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer today, keeping your attention on your passion sector.

You may be inclined to wear your heart on your sleeve and show your sensitivity to the difficulties others face.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Venus, affecting your personal property sector.

You may want something more than ever before. This can be a time of spiritual and emotional discovery for your love life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.