Mars Retrograde Love Horoscope Starting September 9, 2020

How will Mars retrograde affect your love horoscope and zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Mars entered Aries on June 27, 2020 and will transit the first solar house until January 2021.

Mars is the ruler of masculine divine energy. This rules our passions instead of sensuality, being overwhelmed by desire.

Mars creates lusting for action instead of listening in on the conversation.

However, when Mars goes into Retrograde on September 9, 2020, we will see the universe taking action over desire.

Mars retrograde in Aries can lead to dwindling sex drives and less spicy romances, feeling overly aggressive and more fragile than typical.

We can see an uptick in couples arguing over mundane things, people being easily agitated by simple miscommunications.

Fortunately, this event only comes once every two years, leaving retrograde on November 13, 2020. However, during this time we can expect to see turmoil in the relationships that bring us comfort, love, and affection.

It’s important that during this time we’re prioritizing self-care so that we don’t take out our micro-aggressions on the people we love.

Try to keep in mind that fighting with your partner or crush gets you nowhere and that there are better ways to communicate...and try to keep this in mind before a big blowout.

You can use this retrograde to carefully consider your intimate relationships and ask if you’re better off servicing yourself.

Aries love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Aries zodiac signs (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 1st house. The universe is not aligning for you to be able to take any action during this time.

It is best to hold off on starting any new commitments, may it be a confession of love, an engagement, moving in together, or making any financial investments tied together. Both partners will need to invest in the energy they sink into the relationship.

This has to be an equal partnership where both parties realize the commitments they’re taking on.

You should be cautioned upon putting too much pressure on your partner to perform. Be sure to be taking care of yourself first and taking the time to develop your sanctuary outside of your relationship.

Taurus love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Taurus zodiac signs (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 12th house. This period is going to feel like the universe is conspiring against you.

No matter how much effort or energy you invest in making an outcome happen it always seems like an unknown force has different plans for you.

Don’t go into this time with any big expectations. Just take things as they are and let the chips fall where they may.

Sometimes it’s best to understand that in matters of love, especially when other parties are involved, things are out of your hands.

This is especially true with those dating anyone already in an engagement, where your lover is saying they’ll leave someone for you.

It is unlikely that this will be true, and you will likely be disappointed by promises made such as this one.

Gemini love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Gemini zodiac signs (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 11th house. It is important to stop fighting with your partner about who is in the wrong.

You see it one way, they see it another. Maybe you both have valid points that aren’t being heard because you’re too busy arguing with each other.

Take a step back before you say something you don’t mean and someone gets even more upset. Is there a better way to communicate?

You won’t survive fighting through a whole retrograde. Can you take space from each other so you don’t want to argue so frequently?

Can you develop a word to put a pause in the conversation, walk away, and come back with a clearer mindset? Remember it’s you both against the problem, not against each other.

Cancer love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Cancer zodiac signs (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 10th house. You’re bound to bicker during this time, but be careful you’re not saying something that can cause permanent damage. If your relationship is becoming an all-out war it’s likely that this will be the tipping point of your chaotic times.

Ask yourself if this is something you’re honestly willing to deal with for the rest of your relationship or if your time has run its course.

If you believe entirely that this relationship is made to last then take a step back and ask yourself how you can help your partner have their needs satisfied while you’re feeling heard.

Leo love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Leo zodiac signs (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 9th house. You might feel like there’s growing and changing needs to take place in your relationship.

While this may be true, you may have the tendency to go a little overboard with your ideas and may step into a more controlling tone with your partner than you intend to have. You don’t need to dictate every move that your partner or crush makes, they have their own free will.

At some point, you’re going to have to compromise with them. If you can’t agree on the way to approach the connection then maybe it’s the best time to move forward.

If your partner isn’t willing to change to meet your needs then you shouldn’t be spending your time forcing them.

Virgo love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Virgo zodiac signs (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 8th house. You should not be relying on your partner to get you through, to make you feel better, or to change your situation.

No matter if you’ve been single your whole life or in a fifty-year commitment it is important to note that you are in charge of your own happiness.

During this time you need to focus on providing that for yourself instead of seeking it in other people.

You can’t expect your partner to always fill your cup. It’s important to note that if you’re single and unhappy, a partner won’t be the solution to a lifetime of happiness.

If you’re looking for a long term solution for a happy life look at working on the problems within you instead of expecting the people you’re in relationships with to fix you.

Libra love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Libra zodiac signs (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 7th house. Your frustrations in life are going to be getting the best of you this retrograde, and unfortunately, your partner or love interest is going to be getting the brunt of this.

Try to take time to yourself if you’re feeling on edge as you may inadvertently take out your frustrations on your loved one.

Try to take a minute to yourself. If you live together, take an extra ten minutes to do a meditation before coming into your home to recenter yourself.

Prioritize your mental health. Don’t be afraid to cancel on dates if you can’t shake off the feelings putting you on edge.

Also, don’t feel like you have to come up with an excuse for this; any understanding partner will give you room to ground yourself.

Scorpio love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Scorpio zodiac signs (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 6th house. Don’t focus during this time on what you cannot make movements with.

Sometimes in love people are set in their ways and not willing to make any changes as to who they are or what they do. Instead, seek the changes that you can make.

If your partner has been unwilling to respect you, then start looking at the other reasons you’re not being respected in the relationship and why you shouldn’t tolerate it.

If your crush hasn’t made a move and you’ve been waiting for a sign for what feels like forever, make the first move. There’s nothing stopping you from taking action.

Sagittarius love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Sagittarius zodiac signs (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 5th house. If possible, do not jump into a relationship during this time. If you’re single, enjoy your time seeing who’s out there to be a good fit.

You shouldn’t settle for the first person who comes along, you should really explore who else could make a good companion.

If you’re already in a relationship this is a time to get back to the foundation of what you built your love on.

Go beneath the surface of who you are today and who you’ve become and remember what brought you together in the first place.

Hold onto that during the bad moments where you feel like everything is impossible.

Capricorn love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Capricorn zodiac signs (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 4th house. Established love doesn’t always happen overnight.

Like everything else in your life, building the greatest love you’ve ever known is going to take some time.

Take things slow during this retrograde, no matter what stage in the relationship you’re in.

Don’t overwhelm yourself with what’s to come, focus on you both in this moment and how you can be happy today. There are so many more stories to be told in your life, take some time to enjoy the smaller moments that are happening now.

Taking on too much is going to overwhelm you and cause friction within the connection.

Aquarius love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Aquarius zodiac signs (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 3rd house. Don’t make any promises to your partner during this time that you don’t intend on keeping.

You can have every intention in the world to hold up to your promise, but how often have you been able to follow through in the past and held up your commitments?

Lower their expectations by giving them something realistic to look forward to. You don’t have to promise them the world to keep them interested in you.

You are allowed to set a realistic standard, you don’t have to be a superhuman partner. Don’t put the energy out there that you can take more than you can handle.

Pisces love horoscope for Mars retrograde

Pisces zodiac signs (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Mars Retrograde takes place in your 2nd house. If you’ve been looking to invest in getting a home, car, or any other big expenditure with your partner it’s best that you hold off. You want to hold onto your finances for something better to come along.

Likewise, this isn’t a great time to be making emotional investments either.

Now is not an ideal time to start new relationships or to be more than casually dating. This isn’t a great time to invest your emotions into something short term. It just isn’t worth the headache.

