Monthly Horoscope For September 2020, All Zodiac Signs

Your monthly horoscope is here for September.

Your monthly horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Check out what's in store for you starting September 1-30, 2020.

Read below to find what astrology forecasts for your monthly horoscope during the month of September 1-30, 2020, by zodiac sign:

Monthly horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun remains in your health and wellness sector, but this may still be difficult to focus on right now.

Mercury in Virgo has lots of paperwork and contract potential, and you may be reviewing important documents this month.

The Full Moon in Pisces can close the door to old habits that you're ready to break.

This month's Saturn - Jupiter - Pluto conjunction can bring positive changes to your career, with a job offer, right before Venus enters Leo, your passion sector.

Monthly horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may need to take some time to focus on yourself right now.

Although you enjoy your love interest, you may be feeling like you need some space and distance from them.

However, taking a break from them is not necessarily a bad thing.

It is possible that you just have goals and aspirations that you have been neglecting and you need to put more of your focus on accomplishing those.

Once you feel as if you are working hard towards your goals, it will be easier for you to focus on your partner again.

Do what you need to do right now and they will understand.

Monthly horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you might be having a hard time with your sweetheart. It is possible that you both are misunderstanding each other and quick to disagree with one another.

However, take this time to really put yourself in their shoes and see where they are coming from.

Sometimes it is better to just bite your tongue and agree to disagree. So, if something isn’t worth fighting over, try not to fight over it.

The good news is that your relationship is bound to get stronger once you move past this minor rough patch.

Monthly horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this month, as Venus prepares to leave your zodiac sign and enter Leo, you'll breathe a sigh of relief that the focus is off of you and on to other things.

September is a great time to decorate your house and make an investment of time and resources to beautify your living space.

When the Full Moon takes place in Pisces, your place of higher learning, you may finally feel like you have mastered a particular subject or gained a valuable lesson.

Don't underestimate the power of therapy in September. While Mercury is in Virgo, sharing your thoughts with someone can be healing and helpful.

Monthly horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this month when Venus enters your zodiac sign you may feel a strong drive to earn and acquire wealth.

With the Sun in Virgo, your second solar house, you're in a positive position to generate money or boost your savings.

Keep an eye out for potential gossip; however, when Mercury in Virgo opposes the Full Moon in Pisces that takes place this month. If someone has been undermining you, you'll know.

Monthly horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your self-confidence is on the rise. You likely feel more comfortable with yourself, and that will help you feel more comfortable with others.

Saturn is retrograde in Capricorn through the first of the month, so try to strengthen important relationships.

Once Mercury and Venus enter Libra, you’ll likely find that your charm can get you things that you really want.

Monthly horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Full Moon in Pisces on the 2nd should give you the energy needed to finish a job that’s nearly complete.

When Mars turns retrograde on the 9th, life can get complicated.

With luck, the situation should improve after the 12th when Jupiter turns direct.

When the Sun visits Libra between September 23 and October 22nd, be sure to be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others.

Monthly horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Full Moon in Pisces on the 2nd should give you the energy needed to finish a job that’s nearly complete.

When Mars turns retrograde on the 9th, life can get complicated.

With luck, the situation should improve after the 12th when Jupiter turns direct.

When the Sun visits Libra between September 23 and October 22nd, be sure to be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others.

Monthly horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Full Moon in Pisces on the 2nd should provide you with the energy to perform your responsibilities.

Expect a supervisor might be moody at this time. Activities you enjoyed, might feel more like work when Mars turns retrograde on the 9th.

The situation might improve once Jupiter turns direct on the 12th.

Monthly horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, expect delays and frustrations after Mars turns retrograde on the 9th.

Life should ease up and improve a bit after Jupiter turns direct on the 12th.

Your self-confidence should increase and you should be able to achieve important goals.

As the Sun enters Libra on the 22nd, you should be able to make progress in your profession.

Monthly horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Full Moon in Pisces on the 2nd might bring an unexpected bill or inspire you to conserve your financial resources.

Use your money wisely. Expect delays and frustrations after the 9th, when Mars turns retrograde.

When Jupiter turns direct on the 12th, you can expect to enjoy quiet times. Once the Sun enters Libra on the 22nd, be ready for a change.

Monthly horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you might feel edgy or moody around the 1st of the month when the Full Moon shines in Pisces.

You might also face delays or other frustrations when Mars turns retrograde on the 9th.

When Jupiter turns direct in Capricorn on the 12th, you might find yourself socializing more with friends.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Glenn "Mitch" Mitchell, Ph.D.is an astrologer and writer who helps clients come to new insights about their life-choices and how they can change their behaviors in the present so they’re happier human beings going forward.